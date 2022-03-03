Michigan State vs. No. 23 Ohio State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan State Spartans are struggling down the stretch, but one of them will come away a winner on Thursday night in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State (18-9, 11-7 Big Ten) was tasked with making up a ton of games late in the season due to postponements earlier in the year, and they’re limping to the finish line with consecutive bad losses to the Maryland Terrapins and Nebraska Cornhuskers. Be sure to check for injury news prior to game time because the statuses of Kyle Young and Zed Key are in question.

Michigan State (19-10, 10-8 Big Ten) lost six of their last eight games and four of their last five heading into this game as their struggles continue. Tom Izzo is continuing to search for answers, and time is running out for the Spartans to turn things around heading into the NCAA Tournament. Gabe Brown is the only player averaging more than double digit points with 11.4 points per game.

How to watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State

When: Thursday, March 3, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Ohio State -6

Total: 140

The Pick

Under 140

Michigan State is playing their third game in six days, while Ohio State is playing their third game in five days. Neither team has had much rest during the final week of the regular season, and tired legs will lead to poor shooting and less points. Also, the Buckeyes rank outside the top 300 in possessions per game, so the under is a great bet on Thursday night.

