TCU vs. No. 6 Kansas: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The sixth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks and TCU Horned Frogs will play each other for the second time in three days as they get together in Lawrence, Kansas on Thursday night.

Kansas (23-6, 12-4 Big 12) was upset by TCU 74-64 on Tuesday night for their second consecutive loss. The Jayhawks remain tied in the loss column with the Baylor Bears for the top spot in the Big 12, so this is another big game with just two regular season matchups left. Ochai Agbaji is the team’s top scorer with 20.1 points per game.

TCU (19-9, 8-8 Big 12) will go for their third consecutive victory on Thursday night, and sweeping the Jayhawks would be an incredible accomplishment. The Horned Frogs have a top-25 defense according to KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, and they will need to lock down on that end of the floor for a chance. Mike Miles scored a game-high 19 points and is the leading scorer with 15.4 points per game.

How to watch TCU vs. Kansas

When: Thursday, March 3, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

TV: BIG12 | ESPN+

Where to live stream online: Big 12 Now, Big 12 Now on ESPN

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kansas -10.5

Total: 143

The Pick

Kansas -10.5

The Jayhawks are too good of a team to lose three consecutive games late in the regular season, and they should be plenty motivated to take down a TCU team with a talent deficit. Kansas has one of the best offenses in the country, and that’s where they’ll have a significant advantage on Thursday night to come away with a double-digit victory.

