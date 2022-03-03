No. 24 Iowa vs. Michigan: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

There are only four first-round byes available in the Big Ten Tournament and the winner of tonight’s matchup between the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines would seem to have the inside track on one of them.

Iowa (21-8, 11-7 Big Ten) turns the ball over less on a per-possession basis than any team in college basketball at 12.5%. Keegan Murray (23.3 points, 8.6 rebounds) is one of the best players in America, and is fourth in points per game as of now.

Michigan (16-12, 10-8 Big Ten) is still without head coach Juwan Howard, who continues to serve his suspension for striking an assistant coach for Wisconsin last week. Sophomore Hunter Dickinson (18.3 points, 8.4 rebounds) will have his hands full tonight defensively, but can also score with any post in the country. The Wolverines are 339th out of 358 teams in turnovers forced per possession, so look for Iowa to get plenty of chances to score.

How to watch Iowa vs. Michigan

When: Thursday, March 3, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Michigan -2

Total: 155.5

The Pick

Under 155.5

While Iowa is one of the most efficient teams in America, they can get bogged down a bit on the road. The Wolverines should look to Hunter Dickinson for plenty of points in the post, but that might drag the game out enough to keep it under this bigger number.

