Tyson Walker: Status of Michigan State guard for game against Ohio State on Thursday

The Michigan State Spartans’ late-season struggles have continued down the stretch, but it appears likely they will have Tyson Walker available for Thursday night’s road matchup with the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Walker played 29 minutes in Tuesday’s loss to the Michigan Wolverines and battled through a minor knee injury, but it does not appear to be a major issue. He is second on the team in assists with 4.3 per game and leads Michigan State with 1.1 steals per game. He is averaging 8.2 points and 1.4 boards per contest.

The Spartans lost four of their last five games and six of their last eight with just two regular season contests remaining before the Big Ten Tournament. They are probably going to be an NCAA Tournament team, but they are certainly not playing their best basketball at the most important time of the year.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Spartans are listed as a 6-point underdogs, which is also where the line opened. The total sits at 140.