Kyle Young: Status of Ohio State forward for game against Michigan State on Thursday

The No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes will continue their mad dash to the finish line, and they could be without Kyle Young in Thursday night’s home matchup with the Michigan State Spartans.

Young played just eight minutes in Tuesday night’s loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He started the game but left midway through the first half and did not return to the floor with an illness.

Young is in his fifth full season with the Buckeyes, and he is the team’s fourth-leading scorer this season with 8.2 points per game. He also averages 4.9 rebounds per contest.

Thursday night’s game will be Ohio State’s third matchup in the last five days as they try to make up postponed games from earlier in the season. The Buckeyes are coming off a pair of upset losses to the Maryland Terrapins and Nebraska.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buckeyes are listed as a 6-point favorite, which is also where the line opened. The total sits at 140.