Zed Key: Status of Ohio State forward for game against Michigan State on Thursday

The No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes will look to avoid a three-game losing streak when they host the Michigan State Wolverines on Thursday night, and they could be without Zed Key again.

Key missed his first game of the season on Tuesday night when the Buckeyes were upset at home by the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He sat out with an ankle injury and was in a walking boot after suffering the injury in the previous game against the Maryland Terrapins.

Key is the team’s third-leading scorer with 8.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Ohio State is in the process of making up a ton of games over the final week of the regular season, so they cannot afford injuries down the stretch. The Buckeyes will play their third game in five games on Thursday night.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Spartans are listed as a 6-point underdogs, which is also where the line opened. The total sits at 140.