Full list of tee times for Round 2 of 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Round 2 of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational tees off at 7:10 a.m. ET on Friday at the Bay Hill Golf Course. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after missing a putt on the 12th green during the third round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2022 in Pacific Palisades, California. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The PGA Tour is in Orlando this week for the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Bay Hill.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 7:10 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on Friday from 2-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Friday. The Marquee Group on Friday is Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia and Sam Burns. There are two featured groups. Viktor Hovland, Billy Horschel and Tom Hoge and Jason Day, Marc Leishman and Tyrell Hatton.

2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 2 tee times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer Golfer Golfer
Time (ET) Tee Golfer Golfer Golfer
7:10 AM Tee #10 Scott Piercy Padraig Harrington Sam Ryder
7:10 AM Tee #1 Peter Malnati Patrick Rodgers Beau Hossler
7:21 AM Tee #10 Kevin Streelman Tommy Fleetwood Vince Whaley
7:21 AM Tee #1 Anirban Lahiri J.J. Spaun Adam Schenk
7:32 AM Tee #10 Aaron Wise Danny Lee Rory Sabbatini
7:32 AM Tee #1 Maverick McNealy Lee Hodges Hayden Buckley
7:43 AM Tee #10 Lucas Glover Martin Laird Corey Conners
7:43 AM Tee #1 Seamus Power Michael Thompson Matthew Wolff
7:54 AM Tee #10 Patrick Reed Paul Casey Brandt Snedeker
7:54 AM Tee #1 Garrick Higgo Matt Jones Lanto Griffin
8:05 AM Tee #10 Tom Hoge Viktor Hovland Billy Horschel
8:05 AM Tee #1 Dylan Frittelli Charles Howell III Danny Willett
8:16 AM Tee #10 Marc Leishman Tyrrell Hatton Jason Day
8:16 AM Tee #1 Erik van Rooyen Cameron Champ Kevin Na
8:27 AM Tee #10 Sam Burns Jon Rahm Sergio Garcia
8:27 AM Tee #1 Jason Kokrak Brendon Todd Patton Kizzire
8:38 AM Tee #10 Andrew Putnam Ian Poulter Henrik Norlander
8:38 AM Tee #1 Adam Svensson Takumi Kanaya Nicolai Hojgaard
8:49 AM Tee #10 Alex Smalley Min Woo Lee John Pak
8:49 AM Tee #1 Christiaan Bezuidenhout Davis Thompson James Piot
11:40 AM Tee #10 Keegan Bradley Matt Wallace Trey Mullinax
11:40 AM Tee #1 Brendan Steele Nick Watney Aaron Rai
11:51 AM Tee #10 Charl Schwartzel Sean O'Hair Doug Ghim
11:51 AM Tee #1 Scott Stallings Cameron Tringale Matt Fitzpatrick
12:02 PM Tee #10 Jonathan Byrd Cameron Young Taylor Pendrith
12:02 PM Tee #1 Lee Westwood Denny McCarthy Thomas Pieters
12:13 PM Tee #10 K.H. Lee Chez Reavie Gary Woodland
12:13 PM Tee #1 Lucas Herbert Branden Grace Keith Mitchell
12:24 PM Tee #10 Hudson Swafford Nick Taylor Adam Long
12:24 PM Tee #1 Graeme McDowell Justin Rose Zach Johnson
12:35 PM Tee #10 Talor Gooch Si Woo Kim Kevin Tway
12:35 PM Tee #1 Luke List Hideki Matsuyama Max Homa
12:46 PM Tee #10 Cam Davis Sebastián Muñoz Henrik Stenson
12:46 PM Tee #1 Scottie Scheffler Sungjae Im Will Zalatoris
12:57 PM Tee #10 Kevin Kisner Carlos Ortiz Rickie Fowler
12:57 PM Tee #1 Sepp Straka Rory McIlroy Adam Scott
1:08 PM Tee #10 Pat Perez Chris Kirk Stephan Jaeger
1:08 PM Tee #1 Troy Merritt Russell Henley Sahith Theegala
1:19 PM Tee #10 Taylor Moore Paul Barjon Greg Koch
1:19 PM Tee #1 Greyson Sigg Davis Riley Sam Bennett

