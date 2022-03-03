Full list of tee times for Round 2 of 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational

The PGA Tour is in Orlando this week for the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Bay Hill.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 7:10 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on Friday from 2-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Friday. The Marquee Group on Friday is Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia and Sam Burns. There are two featured groups. Viktor Hovland, Billy Horschel and Tom Hoge and Jason Day, Marc Leishman and Tyrell Hatton.