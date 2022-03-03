Patrick McCaffery: Status of Iowa forward for game against Michigan on Sunday

The No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes were without Patrick McCaffery in their last game, and it remains to be seen whether he will be available for a road matchup with the Michigan Wolverines on Thursday night.

McCaffery sat out of Monday night’s victory over the Northwestern Wildcats with a hip injury he suffered in the previous matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. In 26 games this season, McCaffery is the team’s third-leading scorer with 10.7 points per game in addition to 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Iowa is playing well at the right time as the Hawkeyes won seven of their last eight games including each of the last four heading into Thursday night’s matchup. Iowa has one of the best offenses in the country according to KenPom’s adjusted efficiency numbers, led by their star player Keegan Murray.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Hawkeyes are listed as a 2-point underdogs, and the line opened with Iowa as a 1-point dog. The total sits at 155.5.