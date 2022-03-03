Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, March 3

We have a good seven-game schedule in the Association on Thursday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Bam Adebayo over 10.5 rebounds (-105)

Adebayo and the Miami Heat will be playing the Brooklyn Nets tonight in the second night of a back-to-back. The 24-year-old big man has been playing out of this world, averaging 22 points and 10.9 rebounds per game in February. Every time you turned on a Heat game, he was racking up double-doubles with relative easy.

The young big man will be going up against Andre Drummond and LaMarcus Aldridge for the Nets, which will pose a tough matchup. But he has gone over 10.5 rebounds in six out of his last 10 games and had 14 rebounds in their last game on Feb. 12 against Brooklyn.

Scottie Barnes over 19.5 points + assists (-125)

The rookie forward has been playing well for the Toronto Raptors recently, which is great news as they have been without All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet. Barnes is coming off back-to-back double-doubles against the Brooklyn Nets. FVV is expected to play while OG Anunoby has already been ruled out.

The young forward has struggled against tonight’s opponent — Detroit Pistons (9.5 points per game), but Detroit gives up the most points to small forwards this season. Barnes has gone over 15.5 points in five out of his last 10 games and three out of his last four games.

Reggie Jackson over 6.5 assists (+110)

Our last player prop bet for tonight’s slate will be a plus-money play from tonight’s Lakers-Clippers game. Jackson has not only been the team’s leading scorer, but their best floor general this season.

The veteran point guard is averaging 6.7 assists per game in three games against the Lakers this season. Out of those three games, Jackson has gone over 6.5 assists once, but the two other games he had six. The 31-year-old point guard has dished out more than 6.5 assists in five out of his last 10 games. At +110 it is worth the gamble, especially since it should be a close game.

