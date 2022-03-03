NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, March 3

The NBA has seven games on its Thursday night slate, tipping off at 7:00 p.m. ET with Bulls vs. Hawks. The night continues on with headlining games like Heat vs. Nets, Warriors vs. Mavericks, and then wraps up with the Clippers vs. Lakers tipping off at 10:00 p.m. There are plenty of players to choose from tonight while crafting your perfect NBA DFS lineups.

Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors, $5,000

It’s not every day that a player like Jordan Poole is affordable at $5k or less. He’s been floating between $5,500 and $7,000 all season, topping out at a salary of $7,100 back in December. He’s had a couple of underwhelming performances in a row, which explains today’s price tag, but he should generally be worth every penny. He only played 19 minutes in their loss to the Mavericks on Sunday, bringing in just 12.5 fantasy points. He bounced back with 18.5 fantasy points against the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

When a player still brings you double digits even on their worst day, it makes him a no-brainer to add to your lineups going forward, especially when he’s averaged 27.3 fantasy points per game all season long.

Kevin Huerter, Atlanta Hawks, $4,600

Huerter has been putting in some solid performances recently, averaging 24.45 fantasy points through his last five games. He’s sure to see somewhere around 30 minutes on the floor in each game, and he’s been fairly consistent at putting up double digits in the points column as well.

The Hawks have a tough matchup against the Bulls tonight, but the last time these two teams met on Feb. 24, Huerter still brought in 14.75 fantasy points. At this price, Huerter should be worth the money with a relatively high floor without eating too much into your salary cap.

Robert Covington, Los Angeles Clippers, $4,200

Rounding out tonight’s value picks is Covington, who has been putting up solid numbers recently. He’s averaged 23.7 fantasy points through his last five games, including a big 32.75-point performance against the Lakers last week. He put up 10 points and seven rebounds in that game, adding three blocks, two assists and two steals.

Wouldn’t you know it — the Clippers are playing the Lakers again tonight, which means Covington should have a great shot at putting in a repeat performance. He only played 20 minutes against the Lakers last week, but he’s seen at least 20 on the floor in four of his last five games. He’s also managed to bring in at least 24.5 fantasy points in four of those last five, making him a solid budget option at just $4,200.