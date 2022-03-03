NBA same game parlays to consider for Thursday, March 3

We have a seven-game schedule in the Association on Thursday night, which is a good opportunity to put together some same game parlays on DraftKings Sportsbook. Many bettors and fans love putting together SGPs as they can combine a few player props or side and total to get some plus-money value. Below we’re going to list three same game parlays that you should take a look at.

SGP 1 (+210)

Warriors ML

Klay Thompson 2+ made 3-pointers

Luka Doncic 7+ rebounds

We might be crazy to take Golden State Warriors moneyline, especially since they lost to this same Dallas Mavericks team last week. However, with Klay Thompson returning to the starting lineup tonight, it will help out Golden State on both ends.

Speaking of Thompson, he should also get a couple of looks from three-point range tonight against Dallas with Andrew Wiggins and Stephen Curry both demanding attention. The 32-year-old Thompson has made at least two threes in eight out of his last 10 games. Our last leg for the same game parlay will involve Doncic, who will get his numbers against Golden State. In three games against the Warriors, he’s averaging 8.7 rebounds per game. He has recorded at least seven rebounds in 10-straight games for Dallas.

SGP 2 (+135)

Jayson Tatum 2+ made 3-pointers

Marcus Smart 4+ rebounds

Ja Morant 25+ points

Our last SGP for tonight’s seven-game slate will be coming from the first on TNT, which features the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics. Ja Morant will be one of our plays for this same game parlay as he’ll likely be the team’s leading scorer. The All-Star point guard has scored at least 25+ points in seven out of his last 10 games. Morant is coming off a career-high performance against the Spurs, where he scored 52 points.

On the Boston side, Tatum will be leading the charge on offense and will have to do his damage from beyond the arc. Despite only shooting 32.9% from three this season, he has made at least two threes in nine out of his last 10 games. The final play with Marcus Smart, who has been causing some havoc on the boards (3.9 rebounds per game this season). The veteran guard has recorded at least four rebounds in six out of his last 10 games

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.