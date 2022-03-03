Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Hawks on Thursday

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls will head down to State Farm Arena tonight to play Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks for the second time within a week. These two teams just played each other last week, where the Bulls won 112-108 at the United Center.

DeRozan led Chicago with a game-high 37 points, to go along with six rebounds and three assists. Meanwhile, Bogdan Bogdanovic had a team-high 27 points off the bench for Atlanta. The Bulls are one-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 233.

Bulls vs. Hawks, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -1

The Bulls are riding a two-game losing streak after they were blown out 112-99 by the Miami Heat Monday night. Chicago has now lost three out of their last four road games, with their lone win coming against the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 4.

The Bulls will look to pull off the four-game regular season sweep over Atlanta, so they can keep pace with the Miami Heat, who are also in action tonight. Chicago is 6-3 against the spread in their last nine games, but 3-8 straight up in their last 11 road games. However, the Bulls are 9-5-1 ATS when they are the road favorites this season.

As for Atlanta, they failed to beat the Boston Celtics Tuesday night after leading by 17 points in the first half. The Hawks will try to bounce back at home, where they’ve won four out of their last five games. Atlanta is 17-14 ATS at State Farm Arena this season and 1-5 straight up when they are the underdog this season. Both teams are in desperate need of a win, but I think the Bulls get this one and snap their losing streak.

Over/Under: Under 233

Throughout their first three matchups this season, the total points scored were 248, 248, and 220. The total has gone under in five of Chicago’s last six games, while the total has gone over in Atlanta’s last five home games.

