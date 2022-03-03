Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Celtics on Thursday

In the first game of a doubleheader on TNT tonight, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies will go on the road to play Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. This will be the first time that these two teams will play each other, in what should be a fun matchup.

The Grizzlies (43-20) have been one of the best surprise stories in the league and are only a half-game behind the Golden State Warriors for second place in the West. The Celtics (37-27) have changed their fortunes from earlier this season and are now a threat to make some noise in the East. The Celtics are one-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 224.

Grizzlies vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies +1

The Grizzlies enter tonight’s contest on a two-game winning streak after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 118-105 Monday night. Morant had a career-high 52 points and threw down a posterizing dunk on Jakob Poeltl. The first-time All-Star guard is must-see TV every night and is one of the reasons why Memphis is a top-three team out West.

Memphis is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games and 11-3 against the spread in their last 14 games. Furthermore, they are an impressive 6-1 ATS in their last seven road games and have one of the best road records in the NBA (22-10).

As for the Celtics, they’ve won three out of their last four games after defeating the Atlanta Hawks 108-97 on Tuesday night. Boston had to lean on Tatum, who scored a game-high 33 points. The Celtics will not have Jaylen Brown for tonight’s game after he suffered a sprain ankle on Tuesday night. Boston is 7-7 this season without Brown in the lineup, which means they need someone to step up and be that secondary scorer. The C’s are 12-2 straight up in their last 14 games and 6-1 straight up in their last seven games. They are also 12-17 ATS as home favorites this season.

Over/Under: Over 224

Tonight’s game between the Grizzlies and Celtics feature two top-15 scoring defenses in the NBA. The Celtics are ranked third in scoring defense, allowing teams to score 103.4 points per game. As for the Grizzlies, they are ranked 15th in scoring, giving up 109.1 points per game. That being said, the total has gone over in eight of the Grizzlies’ last 11 games, while the total has gone over in five of the Celtics’ last six games.

