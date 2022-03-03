Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Mavericks on Thursday

The Golden State Warriors (43-19) will pay a visit to Dallas to take on the Mavericks (37-25) at American Airlines Center on Thursday night, with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on NBA League Pass.

The Warriors, now 4-6 in their last 10, are coming off a 129-114 loss to the Timberwolves on Tuesday. That was preceded by a 107-101 loss to the Mavericks at home, and now the Dubs will have to take on Luka Doncic and company on the road and look to exact their revenge.

The Mavericks have won four of their last five, most recently with a 109-104 victory on the road against the Lakers. Doncic put up 25 points and added eight rebounds and five assists, while four other Mavs players scored double digits.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Mavericks favored by 1.5 points at home tonight, priced at -125 on the moneyline. The Warriors are close at +105, with the point total for the game set at 219.5.

Warriors vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks -1.5 (-115)

The Dubs have been struggling pretty hard without Draymond Green, who’s been sidelined since early January with a back injury. His last appearance was on January 5 in their 99-82 loss against the Mavericks, and has been making his way back through recovery ever since. His defense is sorely missed especially against finely-tuned offenses like the one presented by Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

Klay Thompson (illness) should be back in the lineup tonight after missing two games, which will bring some offensive help back into the squad, but will it be enough to overcome the Mavericks? Doncic averaged a staggering 34.7 points per game in February alone, helping make the Mavs’ offense one of the best in the league. Their defense isn’t anything to laugh at, either, as they’re ranked fifth in the league in defensive rating, which makes matters even worse for the Dubs tonight.

The cherry on top of all of this for Dallas is that they’re 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games, while the Warriors are the exact opposite at 1-9 ATS through their last 10. Expect Doncic and the Mavs to beat the struggling Warriors for the second time within a week tonight.

Over/Under: Over 219.5 (-110)

This total seems a little low for how much offense is on the floor, not only from Doncic, but from Stephen Curry on the other side as well. They’re both top 10 scorers in the league this season and both have the capability of dropping 50+ on any given night. The over is 7-3 in the Warriors’ last 10 games, and while these two sides didn’t reach over 219 in their last matchup, expect the Dallas offense at home to be firing on all cylinders. Thompson’s return should add an offensive boost too, so I’m taking the over on this one.

