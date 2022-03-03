Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Clippers on Thursday

In the second game of a doubleheader on TNT tonight, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will meet up with Reggie Jackson and the Los Angeles Clippers for the final time this season at 10 p.m. ET.

The Lakers and Clippers just played each other last week, where the Clippers defeated the Lakers 105-102 at Crypto.com Arena. With that result, the Clips have won six straight over the Lakers. The Clippers are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 220.

Lakers vs. Clippers, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -2.5

The Lakers enter tonight’s must-win game on a three-game home losing streak. Los Angeles suffered a five-point loss on Tuesday to the Dallas Mavericks. James had another good game for the Lakers with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists. However, it wasn’t enough for LA as they continue their free fall within the Western Conference.

The Lakers are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games and 0-6 straight up in their last six games. However, Los Angeles is 9-7 ATS when they are road underdogs this season. When it comes to the Clippers, they have won four-straight games, but three of those wins were against the Rockets. The Clips are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games, but 9-13 ATS when they are home favorites this season. It’s tough to back the Lakers tonight because they have struggled immensely without Anthony Davis and look lost. And if you are the Clippers, you need this win to continue your ascent in the Western Conference standings.

Over/Under: Under 220

When the Lakers and Clippers played the first three times out this season, the total points scored were 234, 221, and 207. The total has gone under in five of the Lakers’ last six games, while the total has gone under in four of the Clippers’ last five games.

