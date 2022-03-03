 clock menu more-arrow no yes

WR measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2022 NFL Combine

We track measurements and drill results for each wide receiver at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners. Here we will see the wide receivers on display.

First, the wide receivers will take their measurements where they take the prospects height, weight, hand size, arm length, and wing span. After that, the wide receivers will do the bench press where they lift 225 pounds as many times as they can. The they will do the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, and shuttle run. Lastly, they go through on-field workout which is a series of wide receivers drills catching passes from the quarterbacks participating.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.

2022 NFL Combine data: Wide receivers

PLAYER COLLEGE POS HGT WGT ARM HAND WING
PLAYER COLLEGE POS HGT WGT ARM HAND WING
Austin, Calvin Memphis WR
Austin Jr., Kevin Notre Dame WR
Bell, David Purdue WR
Bolden, Slade Alabama WR
Burks, Treylon Arkansas WR 6020 225 33 1/2 9 7/8 79 1/8
Dixon, Dai’Jean Nicholls State WR
Dotson, Jahan Penn State WR 5015 178 30 3/4 9 1/2 74
Doubs, Romeo Nevada WR
Drummond, Dontario Mississippi WR
Ezukanma, Erik Texas Tech WR
Fryfogle, Ty Indiana WR
Gray, Danny SMU WR
Johnson, Josh Tulsa WR
Johnson III, Johnny Oregon WR
Jones, Velus Tennessee WR
London, Drake USC WR 6037 219 33 9 3/8 77 3/4
Melton, Bo Rutgers WR
Metchie, John Alabama WR
Moore, Skyy Western Michigan WR
Nailor, Jalen Michigan State WR
Olave, Chris Ohio State WR 6003 187 31 1/8 9 1/2 73 1/8
Philips, Kyle UCLA WR
Pickens, George Georgia WR
Pierce, Alec Cincinnati WR
Polk, Makai Mississippi State WR
Rambo, Charleston Miami WR
Roberson Jr., Reggie SMU WR
Robinson, Wan’Dale Kentucky WR 5080 178 27 5/8 9
Ross, Justyn Clemson WR
Sanders, Braylon Mississippi WR
Shakir, Khalil Boise State WR
Thornton, Tyquan Baylor WR
Tolbert, Jalen South Alabama WR
Turner, Tré Virginia Tech WR
Watson, Christian North Dakota State WR
Weston, Isaiah Northern Iowa WR
Williams, Devon Oregon WR
Williams, Jameson Alabama WR 6014 179 32 1/8 9 1/4 75 7/8
Wilson, Garrett Ohio State WR 5116 183 32 9 7/8 76 1/2
Woods, Mike Oklahoma WR

