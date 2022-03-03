QB measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2022 NFL Combine

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners. First, we will see the quarterbacks on display. We typically have a more clear cut quarterback, but this years class is a wildcard right now.

First, the quarterbacks will take their measurements where they take the prospects height, weight, hand size, arm length, and wing span. After that, the quarterbacks will do the bench press where they lift 225 pounds as many times as they can. The they will do the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, and shuttle run. Lastly, they go through on-field workout which is a series of passing drills.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.