QB measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2022 NFL Combine

We track measurements and drill results for each quarterback at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

By BenHall1
Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.&nbsp; Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners. First, we will see the quarterbacks on display. We typically have a more clear cut quarterback, but this years class is a wildcard right now.

First, the quarterbacks will take their measurements where they take the prospects height, weight, hand size, arm length, and wing span. After that, the quarterbacks will do the bench press where they lift 225 pounds as many times as they can. The they will do the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, and shuttle run. Lastly, they go through on-field workout which is a series of passing drills.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.

2022 NFL Combine data: Quarterbacks

Name Position School Height Weight Hand Arm
EJ Perry QB Brown
Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati
Brock Purdy QB Iowa State
Skylar Thompson QB Kansas State
Dustin Crum QB Kent State
Malik Willis QB Liberty
D'Eriq King QB Miami
Matt Corral QB Mississippi 6'1 5/8" 212 9 5/8" 30 3/4"
Carson Strong QB Nevada
Sam Howell QB North Carolina
Jack Coan QB Notre Dame
Kenny Pickett QB Pitt 6'3 1/4" 217 8 1/2" 30 7/8"
Cole Kelley QB SE Louisiana
Bailey Zappe QB Western Kentucky
Kaleb Eleby QB Western Michigan

