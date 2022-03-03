Women’s Cricket World Cup odds, picks: Predicting who will win 2022 World Cup

The women’s one-day cricket World Cup begins Friday, March 4 in New Zealand, with the host nation looking to re-capture the trophy similar to its win in 2000 at home. This tournament was originally slated to be played in February and March of 2021, but got pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s a look at the odds for each team to win the women’s World Cup courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The favorites

Australia (-150)

The Australians enter as heavy favorites after winning the 2020 T20 World Cup, and they’ve won two of the last four one-day World Cups. Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy form a potent trio capable of ruining any opposition’s bowling attack. Those three, along with a stellar supporting cast, should be able to at least get to the final with no concerns.

The other contenders

New Zealand (+450), England (+500), India (+600)

The host nation has the talent to win this whole thing, but a lot of these players haven’t been able to produce in big-time contests. The veteran trio of Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite and Suzie Bates is back, although New Zealand’s hopes likely hinge on Amelia Kerr and Lea Tahuhu.

England is the reigning champion in this event, and has won two of the last four tournaments. Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver are the headliners on this team but it’ll be young Sophie Ecclestone who likely holds the key to England repeating.

India made it to the 2017 World Cup final and lost in heartbreaking fashion. This is a nice mix of veteran and youth talent, fresh off the 2020 T20 World Cup run. This is likely Mithali Raj’s last World Cup, so we’ll see if she gets a storybook ending. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma will need to have big performances to take India over the top.

Best bet to win the title: England (+500)

With Australia and England winning the last four titles between them, it’s a good bet to assume they’ll reach the final. A talented host country is always dangerous, so New Zealand could be a secondary option. Going with the team at plus odds represents the higher payoff, so England is the best bet here over Australia.