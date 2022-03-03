 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fastest 40-yard dash times for WRs at the NFL Combine

We take a look back at which wide receiver holds the record for fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine... and who finished close behind.

By BenHall1
Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine.&nbsp; Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners. Below we take a look at the fastest 40-yard dash times recorded by wide receivers in NFL Combine history and some guys who could maybe break the record this year.

A few wide receivers in this years NFL Draft Combine who have the chance to have a top time are SMU’s Danny Gray, Penn State’s Jahan Dotson, Rutgers’ Bo Melton and Memphis’ Calvin Austin III.

Fastest 40-yard dash finishes by a WR

  1. John Ross III - 4.22 seconds
  2. Rondel Menendez - 4.24 seconds
  3. Jerome Mathis - 4.26 seconds
  4. Marquise Goodwin, Henry Ruggs III - 4.27 seconds
  5. Jacoby Ford, J.J. Nelson - 4.28 seconds

