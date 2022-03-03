Women’s cricket World Cup 2022 standings

The 2022 women’s cricket World Cup begins March 4, with Australia listed as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. England is the defending champion in the event, while New Zealand is the host country.

The competition begins with all eight teams in a single group. Each team will play one match with the others, which means there will be seven group matches for each team at the end of the stage. The top four teams from the group stage will make it to the semifinal round, which is a knockout. The winners of each semifinal will make the final, which is set to take place April 3.

Women’s World Cup 2022 Group Stage Standings

1. Australia, 0-0, 0 points

2. New Zealand, 0-0, 0 points

3. England, 0-0, 0 points

4. India, 0-0, 0 points

5. South Africa, 0-0, 0 points

6. West Indies, 0-0, 0 points

7. Pakistan, 0-0, 0 points

8. Bangladesh, 0-0, 0 points