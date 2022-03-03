Trae Young, Fred VanVleet, Klay Thompson headline NBA injury report for Thursday, March 3

There are seven games taking place in the NBA Thursday, with TNT’s doubleheader featuring Grizzlies-Celtics and Lakers-Clippers highlighting the slate. There’s also an intriguing contest between the Heat and Nets, largely due to the return of Kevin Durant. Here’s a look at the full injury report for Thursday’s games in the association, along with the fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 3

John Collins (foot) doubtful

Trae Young (ankle) questionable

Lou Williams (hip) probable

Young returned to Tuesday’s game, which was when he suffered the injury initially. That bodes well for his availability. Collins is likely out, so Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari get a boost in fantasy/DFS lineups.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown (ankle) OUT

Brown is out, so Jayson Tatum becomes the bonafide top option for the Celtics. Aaron Nesmith is likely to get extended minutes with Brown out.

Kyle Lowry (personal) OUT

Lowry remains out for a personal matter, so Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro are good to keep trotting out in fantasy/DFS lineups.

Kevin Durant (knee) available

Andre Drummond (knee) probable

Durant is back and is a stud in fantasy/DFS formats. Drummond is likely to be in the rotation as well, so it’ll be interesting to see how the Nets juggle their frontcourt players.

Marvin Bagley (ankle) doubtful

Bagley is unlikely to play, meaning Isaiah Stewart is due for extended minutes in this game.

Fred VanVleet (knee) questionable

OG Anunoby (finger) questionable

VanVleet and Anunoby are both questionable. Their statuses will impact Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes’ value in fantasy/DFS contests.

Klay Thompson (illness) questionable, says he’ll play

Nemanja Bjelica (quad) available

Moses Moody (eye) probable

Andre Iguodala (back) OUT

Thompson is officially questionable but he’s said he’s playing. Moody and Bjelica should be available, while Iguodala is out. Thompson should be a solid fantasy/DFS play even after dealing with an illness recently, but there’s some risk as the Warriors have been cautious with his workload.

Trey Burke (shoulder) questionable

Burke is questionable and if he doesn’t play, Reggie Bullock, Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith remain the best secondary scorers for Dallas.

Doug McDermott (knee) questionable

McDermott wouldn’t dent the forward rotation much for the Spurs if he does suit up. Keldon Johnson and Lonnie Walker have more upside than McDermott, who has not been able to see the floor much due to his defensive deficiencies.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

LeBron James (knee) questionable

Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) probable

Avery Bradley (knee) questionable

James is officially questionable but should be good to go. Bradley could be coming back from his knee injury and would be a factor in the rotation if he plays. Horton-Tucker has some value but likely doesn’t move the needle for fantasy/DFS purposes.