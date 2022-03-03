Pick against the spread, over/under for Penn State-Illinois on Thursday

The Illinois Fighting Illini find themselves with an outside chance to tie Wisconsin for best record in Big Ten play if they win their final two regular season games and that starts on Thursday against Penn State.

Penn State Nittany Lions at Illinois Fighting Illini (-12.5, 134)

The Nittany Lions have slowed things down this season, ranking 347th out of 358 Division I teams in possessions per game, which falls even further to 350th in road games.

Illinois has been able to control games on the glass with central Kofi Cockburn eighth almond Division I players know points and rebounds per game with 21.5 points and 10.7 rebounds per game with the team 17th in the country in rebound rate.

Penn State counters with John Harrar, who is 13th in the country in rebounds per game with 10.2, is a big reason opponents only able to grab a rebound on 21.7% of their missed shots in true road games, which is 29th in the country.

It has been more difficult for Penn State to get their offense going on the road than at home, scoring 11.4 points per 100 possessions fewer on the road than at hone and are 176th in the nation in points scored on a per possession basis.

Penn State has exceeded 70 points once this season in a game that ended in regulation and with both teams in the top 20 in opponent 2-point shooting percentage, it will be a rough Thursday for both offenses.

The Play: Penn State vs Illinois Total Under 134

