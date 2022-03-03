NFL, NFLPA agree to suspend COVID-19 protocols effective immediately

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to end the league’s COVID-19 protocols effective immediately, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Players will no longer need to wear masks or be tested, but the league asks all individuals to continue monitoring themselves for symptoms and report those symptoms to their team.

Here is a look at the memo the league sent out:

Here’s the memo that just went to clubs on the NFL and NFLPA suspending all COVID-19 protocols. No more masks, tracking devices, mandatory surveillance testing or capacity limits, unless required by state and local law. pic.twitter.com/TIdvfCWr9m — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 3, 2022

This move coincides with the CDC also lessening their guidelines for COVID-19. The removal of these restrictions could mean a chance in some of the roster rules that came along with COVID-19, but the NFL has yet to address those yet. The larger practice squads, practice squad elevations, and ability to return from I.R. sooner and more often are all rules that appeared to be positives no matter the status of the COVID-19 epidemic. We’ll see if they keep some or all of those changes around, but for now players and team personnel will have an easier time navigating their facilities.