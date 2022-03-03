Liberty QB Malik Willis spotted helping homeless on streets of Indy [VIDEO]

The latest bit of viral news coming out of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine circles back to the quarterback position. A video posted by Twitter user Ryan Lacey showed footage of Liberty QB Malik Willis handing out supplies to the homeless in the streets of Indianapolis, where the Combine is currently being held.

Was having lunch yesterday and saw one of the Combine guys helping out someone on some hard times…@malikwillis being great even when nobody is watching. How can you not be a fan of this guy? pic.twitter.com/BmFzUM66NU — Ryan Lacey (@rlacey23) March 3, 2022

Willis has been gaining traction as a likely first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. He had originally been tagged as a third-round projection by Pro Football Focus this offseason, but after showcasing his ability as a rusher in the spotlight of the Senior Bowl, fans and scouts alike were hooked. He totaled just 2,857 passing yards, 27 TDs and 12 INTs in 2021, with at least 875 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns in each of his last two seasons.

To complement the hype, Willis had an engaging interview session at the NFL Combine that highlighted a bit of low-key humor and ability to have fun with the media. Willis is certainly becoming the darling of the 2022 NFL Draft, and it’s not hard to see why — especially showcasing acts of kindness off the field while assuming nobody is watching.