Liberty QB Malik Willis spotted helping homeless on streets of Indy [VIDEO]

The NFL Draft prospect has been turning heads this week at the Combine for more than just his performance on the field.

Malik Willis #QB16 of the Liberty Flames speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The latest bit of viral news coming out of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine circles back to the quarterback position. A video posted by Twitter user Ryan Lacey showed footage of Liberty QB Malik Willis handing out supplies to the homeless in the streets of Indianapolis, where the Combine is currently being held.

Willis has been gaining traction as a likely first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. He had originally been tagged as a third-round projection by Pro Football Focus this offseason, but after showcasing his ability as a rusher in the spotlight of the Senior Bowl, fans and scouts alike were hooked. He totaled just 2,857 passing yards, 27 TDs and 12 INTs in 2021, with at least 875 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns in each of his last two seasons.

To complement the hype, Willis had an engaging interview session at the NFL Combine that highlighted a bit of low-key humor and ability to have fun with the media. Willis is certainly becoming the darling of the 2022 NFL Draft, and it’s not hard to see why — especially showcasing acts of kindness off the field while assuming nobody is watching.

