Vince McMahon on Pat McAfee Show: How to watch, updates

Update 3:47 p.m. ET: This jam pack interview just wrapped up where Vince talked about the his business and some of his backstory for well over an hour. No angle with Austin Theory or anything but the biggest news is still McAfee stepping into the ring at Wrestlemania.

Update 3:09 p.m. ET: McMahon just offered McAfee an opportunity to wrestle at Wrestlemania and Pat accepted.

Vince McMahon offers Pat McAfee a match at Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/UGJOkacFcy — TIGER DRIVER (@TigerDriver9X) March 3, 2022

Update 2:48 p.m. ET: McMahon is casually sharing a story about other promoters plotting to kill him. This is getting into a weird place.

Update 2:36 p.m. ET: When asked throughout the years about dealing with competition like WCW, TNA/Impact, or AEW, McMahon said that he enjoys confrontation.

Update 2:34 p.m. ET: McMahon announced that he will personally induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame during Wrestlemania weekend.

Update 2:22 p.m. ET: The man is in the building.

The buttons on Vince McMahon's shirt may not last through the end of this interview, especially if he gets physical with Pat. pic.twitter.com/p3tMJJfLgS — Will! (@itswilltime) March 3, 2022

Just weeks ahead of Wrestlemania 38 in Arlington, TX, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon will do a live interview this afternoon when he appears live in studio on the Pat McAfee Show. He is set to appear on the show shortly and will have up-and-coming WWE superstar Austin Theory with him.

It’s rare for the longtime sports entertainment mogul to do these type of interviews but it makes sense considering the growing partnership between McAfee and the WWE. The retired NFL punter has been a mainstay on WWE television for the past few years, currently serving on the Friday Night Smackdown announce team along with Michael Cole. He has used his very podcast to advance storylines storylines in the past, getting into an altercation with Adam Cole in July of 2020 which led to a match at NXT Takeover XXX. The presence of Theory probably indicates something being set up for Wrestlemania.

We’ll provide live updates from the interview. You can stream the interview via Pat McAfee’s YouTube channel below.