Vince McMahon to personally induct The Undertaker into WWE Hall of Fame

During his interview on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon announced that he will personally induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame in the upcoming ceremony during Wrestlemania weekend.

The news broke last month that the superstar would be inducted into the WWE HOF with the ceremony coinciding with Wrestlemania weekend in his home state of Texas. After a brief stint in WCW, Taker, real name Mark Calaway, arrived to the WWE in 1991 and became one of the most iconic superstar’s in the company’s history over the next three decades. A multi-time WWE Champion, his gimmick and aura stood out from everyone else and underwent several incarnations as he became a stalwart of WWE programming.

McMahon himself has gotten emotional in previous interviews when talking about the Undertaker, citing describing his loyalty and friendship as one of the rare guys who never left the company.