Pat McAfee to get in the ring at WrestleMania 38

During an interview on the Pat McAfee Show, WWE CEO Vince McMahon offered an opportunity for the host of the show to compete at WrestleMania.

Wrestlemania 38 is shaping up to be a star-studded event at AT&T Stadium and the spectacle of McAfee getting into the ring adds to it. The two-night event will already feature in-ring appearances by Logan Paul and Johnny Knoxville along with a loaded card that will be headlined by the showdown between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

The retired NFL punter has become a staple on WWE television over the last few years, serving on the announce team on Friday Night Smackdown with Michael Cole. However, this won’t be his first foray into the squared circle.

McAfee started appearing on NXT television in the summer of 2020, beginning a feud with Adam Cole that eventually led to a match at Takeover XXX in August. He delivered an incredible performance that was heralded as one of the best in-ring performances from a non-wrestler ever. He would be brought back later in the year to participate in the annual War Games match for the developmental brand.

Pat McAfee shows off his wrestling moves as he prepares for his match with Adam Cole



Pat McAfee & Adam Cole go to war at NXT Takeover: XXX



We’ll see who he’ll face at the stupendous show in the Dallas era. Early signs point towards Austin Theory, who has been associating himself with Vince McMahon on Monday Night Raw over the last several months.