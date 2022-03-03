 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pat McAfee to get in the ring at WrestleMania 38

The retired NFL punter will step into the ring at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, next month.

By Collin Sherwin and Nick Simon
ESPN sideline reporter Patrick McAfee during the Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl college football game between the Southern Methodist University Mustangs and the FAU Owls on December 21, 2019 at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, FL. Photo by Aaron Gilbert/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

During an interview on the Pat McAfee Show, WWE CEO Vince McMahon offered an opportunity for the host of the show to compete at WrestleMania.

Wrestlemania 38 is shaping up to be a star-studded event at AT&T Stadium and the spectacle of McAfee getting into the ring adds to it. The two-night event will already feature in-ring appearances by Logan Paul and Johnny Knoxville along with a loaded card that will be headlined by the showdown between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

The retired NFL punter has become a staple on WWE television over the last few years, serving on the announce team on Friday Night Smackdown with Michael Cole. However, this won’t be his first foray into the squared circle.

McAfee started appearing on NXT television in the summer of 2020, beginning a feud with Adam Cole that eventually led to a match at Takeover XXX in August. He delivered an incredible performance that was heralded as one of the best in-ring performances from a non-wrestler ever. He would be brought back later in the year to participate in the annual War Games match for the developmental brand.

We’ll see who he’ll face at the stupendous show in the Dallas era. Early signs point towards Austin Theory, who has been associating himself with Vince McMahon on Monday Night Raw over the last several months.

More From DraftKings Nation