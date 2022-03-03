WNBA announces national TV schedule for 2022 season

The WNBA announced their ESPN, ABC, and ESPN2 schedule of games on the Thursday afternoon episode of NBA Today. The rest of the national television schedule for the 2022 season, along with the streaming schedule, will arrive in the coming weeks, per per Kareem Copeland. The 26th season in the W is scheduled to start on May 6.

The Las Vegas Aces are the favorites to win the 2022 WNBA Finals (+350) with new head coach Becky Hammon, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The reigning WNBA champs, the Chicago Sky have the second-best odds to win the title (+400). They are tied with the Connecticut Sun (+400), who they defeated in the semifinals in four games last season.

Notable national TV games for the 2022 season

May 7 — Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty (6 pm ET/ESPN)

May 8 — Washington Mystics vs. Minnesota Lynx (8 pm ET/ESPN2)

May 8 — Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces (10 pm ET/ESPN2)

May 14 — Phoenix Mercury vs. Seattle Storm (3 pm ET/ABC)

May 21 — Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces (3 pm ET/ABC)

May 22 — Chicago Sky vs. Washington Mystics (3 pm ET/ABC)

May 28 — Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky (3 pm ET/ABC)

May 31 — Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky (8 pm ET/ESPN2)

May 31 — Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces (10 pm ET/ESPN2)

June 14 — Phoenix Mercury vs. Washington Mystics (7 pm ET/ESPN2)

June 14 — Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx (9 pm ET/ESPN2)

June 19 — Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty (12 pm ET/ESPN)

June 22 — New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun (7 pm ET/ESPN2)

June 28 — Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx (7 pm ET/ESPN2)

July 2 — Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky (1 pm ET/ESPN)

July 3 — Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun (1 pm ET/ESPN2)

July 4 — Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks (7 pm ET/ESPN)

July 10 — AT&T WNBA All-Star Game

July 17 — Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun (1 pm ET/ABC)

July 30 — Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics (12 pm ET/ESPN)

August 4 — Phoenix Mercury vs. Connecticut Sun (7 pm ET/ESPN)

August 7 — Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky (1 pm ET/ABC)

August 7 — Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm (3 pm ETABC)

August 14 — Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun (1 pm ET/ABC)

August 14 — Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury (3 pm ET/ABC)