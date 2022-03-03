 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Which tight end ran the fastest 40-yard dash at 2022 NFL Combine? [VIDEO]

Chigoziem Okonkwo ran a blazing 4.52 at 6’2 1/2” and 238 pounds to lead all tight ends at the NFL Combine.

By Chet Gresham
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 13 Maryland at Michigan State
Speed and tight ends have never been synonymous, but as more tight ends specialize as offensive playmakers instead of focusing much of their time on blocking, we are going to see more and more burners at the position.

Last season the unicorn tight end Kyle Pitts had a blazing 4.46 40-yard dash, but it couldn’t beat out the record set by Vernon Davis when he ran a 4.38 in 2006.

This year we don’t have any records being closed in on by a tight end, but Chigoziem Okonkwo out of Maryland was easily the fastest tight end of the bunch. He is small for the position, but his speed should help him make up for his size.

Okonkwo ran an unofficial 4.54 (1st run), 4.52 (2nd) — 1.59 10-yard split unofficial

Chigoziem Okonkwo measurements, combine performance

Height: 6’2 1/2”
Weight: 238 lbs.
Bench press: N/A
40-yard dash time (1st): 4.54 seconds
40-yard dash time (2nd): 4.54 seconds
10-yard split, 40-yard dash: 1.59 seconds

