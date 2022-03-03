 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nets guard Joe Harris to miss remainder of season with ankle injury

Brooklyn won’t get Harris back this season in yet another blow to the team’s title hopes.

By Nick Simon
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Oklahoma City Thunder Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks delivered some tough news on Thursday with the announcement that guard Joe Harris undergo ankle surgery and miss the rest of the regular season.

Harris had played in just 14 games for the team this season, spraining his left ankle in the team’s 120-96 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder back on November 14. The team held out hope that he’d be able to return at some point to help with their push towards the postseason but that will not be the case.

Losing the veteran shooting guard is another blow to the team in what has been an extremely bizarre regular season. The Nets are still dealing with the immediate aftermath of the blockbuster James Harden-Ben Simmons trade and just getting back Kevin Durant, who has missed the last 21 games with a sprained left MCL. Harris’ spot up shooting would’ve provided a huge boost to the ailing NBA Finals hopeful down the stretch.

