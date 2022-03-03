Nets guard Joe Harris to miss remainder of season with ankle injury

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks delivered some tough news on Thursday with the announcement that guard Joe Harris undergo ankle surgery and miss the rest of the regular season.

Breaking: Joe Harris out for the remainder of the season pic.twitter.com/1nsAPeWZcy — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 4, 2022

Harris had played in just 14 games for the team this season, spraining his left ankle in the team’s 120-96 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder back on November 14. The team held out hope that he’d be able to return at some point to help with their push towards the postseason but that will not be the case.

Losing the veteran shooting guard is another blow to the team in what has been an extremely bizarre regular season. The Nets are still dealing with the immediate aftermath of the blockbuster James Harden-Ben Simmons trade and just getting back Kevin Durant, who has missed the last 21 games with a sprained left MCL. Harris’ spot up shooting would’ve provided a huge boost to the ailing NBA Finals hopeful down the stretch.