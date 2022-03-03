OSU WR Chris Olave runs unofficial 4.26 40-yard dash [VIDEO]

NFL Draft prospect Chris Olave ran the 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine... and he did it very quickly. The Ohio State wide receiver’s first 40-yard dash attempt came in at a blazing 4.26 seconds (unofficial).

Should Olave’s 4.26 second time become official, he’d officially tie Jerome Mathis and Dri Archer for the third-fastest 40-yard dash finish in NFL Combine history. John Ross III set the record of 4.22 seconds back in 2017.

Olave had already been tagged as a first-round prospect ahead of his NFL Combine performance, and it’s worth noting that he’s done absolutely nothing to hurt his stock in Indy. The OSU wideout measured in at 6’ 3/8” and 187 pounds with 9 1/2” hands.