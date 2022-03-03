Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton runs unofficial 4.21 40-yard dash to potentially break John Ross record [VIDEO]

Baylor Bears WR Tyquan Thornton may have just broken the record for the fastest 40-yard dash time ever at the NFL combine on Thursday night with a time of 4.21. The all-time record is held by former Washington WR John Ross, who was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals and played last season with the New York Giants. Ross ran a 4.22 at the combine back in 2017.

Thornton is coming off 62 receptions for 948 yards and 10 TDs for the Bears this past season. He helped Baylor defeat Oklahoma State in the Big 12 title game with 6 receptions for 71 yards and a TD before catching a TD in the Sugar Bowl to help take down Ole Miss in 2021.

As far as Thornton as a prospect, he didn’t crack Pro Football Focus’ top 20 WR rankings for the 2022 NFL Draft. We’ve seen WRs in the past improve their stock via the combine, flashing speed like this. Thornton could help improve his draft position or help himself get selected at all by breaking the 40-yard dash record. Even if he doesn’t after the official number is released, it’s still very impressive.