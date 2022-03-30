CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule for Wednesday, March 30

The final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying is coming to a close, as each team has just one more match left in the last window. All four final matches will be played on Wednesday, with all of them scheduled to kick off at 9:05 p.m. ET.

It really only comes down to four teams who are in the running. Canada has already clinched their spot in Qatar, guaranteeing their second-ever World Cup appearance, and their first time back to the tournament since 1986. They’re followed by USA, Mexico, and Costa Rica, who are all jockeying for position in spots 2-4.

USA and Mexico are tied on points, but the Americans hold the goal differential tiebreaker at +13, while Mexico is +7. Costa Rica sits on 22 points with a +3 differential. The USMNT can clinch their World Cup spot with a win or draw against Costa Rica on Wednesday, or a loss by less than six goals. All three teams are trying to avoid the fourth place position, which will have to travel to Qatar in June to play an inter-continental playoff against the Oceana winner to determine who will end up in the final tournament.

Panama, El Salvador, Jamaica, and Honduras have all been mathematically eliminated from qualification.

Here’s a look at the full schedule ahead of Wednesday night’s action as the USA, Mexico, and Costa Rica all look for positive results. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule Wednesday, March 30

Costa Rica v. USA

Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Costa Rica +235, draw +210, USA +120

Mexico v. El Salvador

Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Mexico -800, draw +700, El Salvador +1400

Panama v. Canada

Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Panama +270, draw +205, Canada +110

Jamaica v. Honduras

Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Jamaica +100, draw +225, Honduras +280