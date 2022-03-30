How to watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying via livestream on Wed, Mar 30

The final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying is coming to a close, as all eight teams have just one match left to play. The bottom half of the table, consisting of Panama, El Salvador, Jamaica, and Honduras, are all mathematically eliminated from qualification. Canada is the only team to have secured an automatic berth into November’s tournament in Qatar, while USA, Mexico, and Costa Rica are all looking to avoid fourth place and the inter-continental playoff.

Canada will be making their second-ever appearance in the World Cup, and their first time back since 1986. The USMNT find themselves in a decent situation, tied with Mexico on points with 25, but ahead by six on goal differential with +13. For Costa Rica to jump ahead of the Americans, they would have to win this last game by at least six goals, which is highly unlikely considering they’ve only scored 11 goals through the 13 games played thus far.

The USA could still potentially finish in first, with a win over Costa Rica and a Canada loss to Panama, with a little help in the goal differential department. Canada’s differential is at +17, so even a 2-0 win over Costa Rica with a 2-0 loss for Canada would result in the Americans jumping into first place.

All four matches are set to kick off on Wednesday night at 9:05 p.m. ET. Each match will be available to livestream on Paramount+, with both the Mexico and USA contests broadcast on television in the United States. Here’s a look at the full schedule ahead of Wednesday night’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Wednesday, March 30

Costa Rica v. USA

Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network, Universo

Livestream: Paramount+, Peacock, fuboTV

Moneyline odds: Costa Rica +235, draw +210, USA +120

Mexico v. El Salvador

Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

Channel: Univision, TUDN

Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Moneyline odds: Mexico -800, draw +700, El Salvador +1400

Panama v. Canada

Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

Channel: N/A

Livestream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds: Panama +270, draw +205, Honduras +280

Jamaica v. Honduras

Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

Channel: N/A

Livestream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds: Jamaica +100, draw +225, Honduras +280