Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 200 overall for 2022

The start of the 2022 MLB regular season is mere days away! To help guide you through your fantasy drafts prior to Opening Day on April 7, here are my top-200 overall rankings. These rankings assume a standard head-to-head categories scoring system.
You can find the top 200 overall at the bottom of this article. Before that, here’s a sampling of my positional rankings, with the top 5-10 players at each spot followed by some analysis.
Catcher
1. Salvador Perez, Royals
2. J.T. Realmuto, Phillies
3. Will Smith, Dodgers
4. Yasmani Grandal, White Sox
5. Willson Contreras, Cubs
Only seven catchers made the top 200, and only Perez (42) made the top 70. You can go after him if you’d like in the early rounds, but a repeat of his 48-homer, 121-RBI campaign is highly unlikely in his age-32 season. While the top three catchers here are clearly the cream of the crop, this remains a position you should most likely wait on, with the hopes of striking gold with a value pick in the late rounds of your draft.
First base
1. Vladimir Guerrero, Blue Jays
2. Freddie Freeman, Dodgers
3. Matt Olson, Braves
4. Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals
5. Pete Alonso, Mets
I was skeptical about Vlad entering last season due to some of his batted-ball data in 2020. That was stupid, huh? He is one of 20 first basemen in the top 200, and unquestionably No. 1 here. He should be off all draft boards once you get past pick No. 5. However, if Vlad isn’t available to you, definitely try to grab one of these top five, all of whom are among the top 50 overall. There’s a bit of a drop-off after that.
Second base
1. Trea Turner, Dodgers
2. Ozzie Albies, Braves
3. Marcus Semien, Rangers
4. Whit Merrifield, Royals
5. Jose Altuve, Astros
Three of the top five from last year’s preseason rankings are still here (Albies, Merrfield, Altuve). It’s not quite as deep as shortstop, but with standout performers such as Brandon Lowe, Jorge Polanco and NL Rookie of the Year Jonathan India making up the bottom of the top 10, second base is a little deeper than in years past.
Third base
1. Jose Ramirez, Guardians
2. Rafael Devers, Red Sox
3. Manny Machado, Padres
4. Austin Riley, Braves
5. Alex Bregman, Astros
There are 18 third basemen in the top 200, but Ramirez is head-and-shoulders above the rest. Ranked fourth overall, he is 14 spots ahead of Devers, which is the largest gap between the top two players at any position other than catcher. The question marks here start early — can Riley do that again? How will Bregman perform after wrist surgery? — so try to prioritize the hot corner in your drafts.
Shortstop
1. Trea Turner, Dodgers
2. Bo Bichette, Blue Jays
3. Marcus Semien, Rangers
4. Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox
5. Tim Anderson, White Sox
There is so much talent here. Case in point, there are 24 shortstops in the top 200. That includes the currently injured and former No. 1 shortstop, Fernando Tatis Jr. He is No. 15 at this position and No. 103 overall. No matter which strategy you choose to employ during your draft, odds are you are going to come away from it with a roster pillar at shortstop.
Outfield
1. Juan Soto, Nationals
2. Bryce Harper, Phillies
3. Mookie Betts, Dodgers
4. Mike Trout, Angels
5. Kyle Tucker, Astros
6. Luis Robert, White Sox
7. Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves
8. Starling Marte, Mets
9. Cedric Mullins, Orioles
10. Teoscar Hernandez, Blue Jays
The top four outfielders from my 2021 preseason rankings still take up those places in 2022, just in a slightly different order. This is a pretty fun position to take some shots at in the early rounds, especially if some recently elite fantasy commodities can stay healthy this season. Tatis, would have also been the No. 1 player at this position as well, slots in at No. 31.
Starting pitcher
1. Gerrit Cole, Yankees
2. Jacob deGrom, Mets
3. Corbin Burnes, Brewers
4. Max Scherzer, Mets
5. Walker Buehler, Dodgers
6. Brandon Woodruff, Brewers
7. Zack Wheeler, Phillies
8. Shane Bieber, Guardians
9. Julio Urias, Dodgers
10. Sandy Alcantara, Marlins
Lots of upheaval here compared to this time last year, especially at the back end of the top 10, but that’s part of life with starting pitchers. Results vary greatly from year to year thanks to the high prevalence of injuries. With all pitchers carrying significant injury risk, try to shoot for upside with starters and let the chips fall where they may.
Relief pitcher
1. Josh Hader, Brewers
2. Liam Hendriks, White Sox
3. Raisel Iglesias, Angels
4. Ryan Pressly, Astros
5. Aroldis Chapman, Yankees
There are only 14 relief pitchers in the top 200, and you could certainly argue that’s too many. I surmise there are six genuinely reliable closers — these five plus Cleveland’s Emmanuel Clase. Uncertainty creeps in after that. You know Edwin Diaz has been a roller coaster with the Mets. Jordan Romano was fabulous last year with Toronto, but he doesn’t have the track record or stuff of those above him. Are we going to get the Blake Treinen of 2018 and 2021 as he takes over for Kenley Jansen in L.A.? And speaking of Jansen, who’s at No. 10, what does he have left for Atlanta at age 34? If you decide to not spend a top-60-to-100 pick on anyone in this quintet, using a closer-by-committee strategy may be best.
2022 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Top 200 fantasy baseball rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|Rank
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|1
|Trea Turner
|2B, SS
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|2
|Juan Soto
|OF
|Washington Nationals
|3
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|1B
|Toronto Blue Jays
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|3B
|Cleveland Guardians
|5
|Bo Bichette
|SS
|Toronto Blue Jays
|6
|Bryce Harper
|OF
|Philaelphia Phillies
|7
|Mookie Betts
|OF
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|8
|Shohei Ohtani
|DH
|Los Angeles Angels
|9
|Gerrit Cole
|SP
|New York Yankees
|10
|Mike Trout
|OF
|Los Angeles Angels
|11
|Jacob deGrom
|SP
|New York Mets
|12
|Ozzie Albies
|2B
|Atlanta Braves
|13
|Freddie Freeman
|1B
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|14
|Corbin Burnes
|SP
|Milwaukee Brewers
|15
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|Houston Astros
|16
|Max Scherzer
|SP
|New York Mets
|17
|Luis Robert
|OF
|Chicago White Sox
|18
|Rafael Devers
|3B
|Boston Red Sox
|19
|Ronald Acuna Jr
|OF
|Atlanta Braves
|20
|Walker Buehler
|SP
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|21
|Manny Machado
|3B
|San Diego Padres
|22
|Marcus Semien
|2B, SS
|Texas Rangers
|23
|Starling Marte
|OF
|New York Mets
|24
|Brandon Woodruff
|SP
|Milwaukee Brewers
|25
|Xander Bogaerts
|SS
|Boston Red Sox
|26
|Zack Wheeler
|SP
|Philaelphia Phillies
|27
|Shane Bieber
|SP
|Cleveland Guardians
|28
|Cedric Mullins
|OF
|Baltimore Orioles
|29
|Julio Urias
|SP
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|30
|Tim Anderson
|SS
|Chicago White Sox
|31
|Matt Olson
|1B
|Atlanta Braves
|32
|Teoscar Hernandez
|OF
|Toronto Blue Jays
|33
|Whit Merrifield
|2B, OF
|Kansas City Royals
|34
|Yordan Alvarez
|OF
|Houston Astros
|35
|Aaron Judge
|OF
|New York Yankees
|36
|Sandy Alcantara
|SP
|Miami Marlins
|37
|Trevor Story
|SS
|Boston Red Sox
|38
|Austin Riley
|3B
|Atlanta Braves
|39
|Aaron Nola
|SP
|Philaelphia Phillies
|40
|Lucas Giolito
|SP
|Chicago White Sox
|41
|Francisco Lindor
|SS
|New York Mets
|42
|Salvador Perez
|C
|Kansas City Royals
|43
|Eloy Jimenez
|OF
|Chicago White Sox
|44
|Tyler O'Neill
|OF
|St. Louis Cardinals
|45
|Paul Goldschmidt
|1B
|St. Louis Cardinals
|46
|Jose Altuve
|2B
|Houston Astros
|47
|George Springer
|OF
|Toronto Blue Jays
|48
|Pete Alonso
|1B
|New York Mets
|49
|Lance Lynn
|SP
|Chicago White Sox
|50
|Ketel Marte
|2B, OF
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|51
|Logan Webb
|SP
|San Francisco Giants
|52
|Freddy Peralta
|SP
|Milwaukee Brewers
|53
|Corey Seager
|SS
|Texas Rangers
|54
|Alex Bregman
|3B
|Houston Astros
|55
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|St. Louis Cardinals
|56
|Josh Hader
|RP
|Milwaukee Brewers
|57
|J.D. Martinez
|OF
|Boston Red Sox
|58
|Liam Hendriks
|RP
|Chicago White Sox
|59
|Nick Castellanos
|OF
|Philaelphia Phillies
|60
|Wander Franco
|SS
|Tampa Bay Rays
|61
|Jose Berrios
|SP
|Toronto Blue Jays
|62
|Robbie Ray
|SP
|Seattle Mariners
|63
|Bryon Buxton
|OF
|Minnesota Twins
|64
|Randy Arozarena
|OF
|Tampa Bay Rays
|65
|Brandon Lowe
|2B
|Tampa Bay Rays
|66
|Joe Musgrove
|SP
|San Diego Padres
|67
|Kyle Schwarber
|OF
|Philaelphia Phillies
|68
|Giancarlo Stanton
|OF
|New York Yankees
|69
|Frankie Montas
|SP
|Oakland Athletics
|70
|Jose Abreu
|1B
|Chicago White Sox
|71
|Christian Yelich
|OF
|Milwaukee Brewers
|72
|Yu Darvish
|SP
|San Diego Padres
|73
|Carlos Correa
|SS
|Minnesota Twins
|74
|Kris Bryant
|3B, OF
|Colorado Rockies
|75
|Charlie Morton
|SP
|Atlanta Braves
|76
|Max Fried
|SP
|Atlanta Braves
|77
|J.T. Realmuto
|C
|Philaelphia Phillies
|78
|Aldaberto Mondesi
|3B
|Kansas City Royals
|79
|Shohei Ohtani
|SP
|Los Angeles Angels
|80
|Kevin Gausman
|SP
|Toronto Blue Jays
|81
|Jorge Polanco
|2B, SS
|Minnesota Twins
|82
|Will Smith
|C
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|83
|Jonathan India
|2B
|Cincinnati Reds
|84
|Javier Baez
|2B, SS
|Detroit Tigers
|85
|Raisel Iglesias
|RP
|Los Angeles Angels
|86
|Alek Manoah
|SP
|Toronto Blue Jays
|87
|Cody Bellinger
|OF
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|88
|Dylan Cease
|SP
|Chicago White Sox
|89
|Bryan Reynolds
|OF
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|90
|Justin Verlander
|SP
|Houston Astros
|91
|Ryan Pressly
|RP
|Houston Astros
|92
|Jared Walsh
|1B
|Los Angeles Angels
|93
|Trevor Rogers
|SP
|Miami Marlins
|94
|Carlos Rodon
|SP
|San Francisco Giants
|95
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|2B, SS
|Miami Marlins
|96
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|SS
|Kansas City Royals
|97
|Mitch Haniger
|OF
|Seattle Mariners
|98
|Austin Meadows
|OF
|Tampa Bay Rays
|99
|Aroldis Chapman
|RP
|New York Yankees
|100
|Shane McClanahan
|SP
|Tampa Bay Rays
|101
|Anthony Rendon
|3B
|Los Angeles Angels
|102
|Jesse Winker
|OF
|Seattle Mariners
|103
|Fernando Tatis
|SS, OF
|San Diego Padres
|104
|Max Muncy
|1B, 2B
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|105
|Nathan Eovaldi
|SP
|Boston Red Sox
|106
|Chris Bassitt
|SP
|New York Mets
|107
|Framber Valdez
|SP
|Houston Astros
|108
|C.J. Cron
|1B
|Colorado Rockies
|109
|Josh Bell
|1B
|Washington Nationals
|110
|Emmanuel Clase
|RP
|Cleveland Guardians
|111
|Edwin Diaz
|RP
|New York Mets
|112
|Rhys Hoskins
|1B
|Philaelphia Phillies
|113
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|OF
|Toronto Blue Jays
|114
|Luis Castillo
|SP
|Cincinnati Reds
|115
|Yasmani Grandal
|C
|Chicago White Sox
|116
|Seiya Suzuki
|OF
|Chicago Cubs
|117
|DJ LeMahieu
|1B, 2B, 3B
|New York Yankees
|118
|Franmil Reyes
|DH
|Cleveland Guardians
|119
|Nelson Cruz
|DH
|Washington Nationals
|120
|Tommy Edman
|2B, OF
|St. Louis Cardinals
|121
|Pablo Lopez
|SP
|Miami Marlins
|122
|Ian Anderson
|SP
|Atlanta Braves
|123
|Joey Votto
|1B
|Cincinnati Reds
|124
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|SP
|Detroit Tigers
|125
|Dansby Swanson
|SS
|Atlanta Braves
|126
|Jake Cronenworth
|1B, 2B, SS
|San Diego Padres
|127
|Trent Grisham
|OF
|San Diego Padres
|128
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|Toronto Blue Jays
|129
|Sonny Gray
|SP
|Minnesota Twins
|130
|Tyler Mahle
|SP
|Cincinnati Reds
|131
|Ryan Mountcastle
|1B, OF
|Baltimore Orioles
|132
|Sean Manaea
|SP
|Oakland Athletics
|133
|Yoan Moncada
|3B
|Chicago White Sox
|134
|Alex Verdugo
|OF
|Boston Red Sox
|135
|Blake Snell
|SP
|San Diego Padres
|136
|Chris Sale
|SP
|Boston Red Sox
|137
|Blake Treinen
|RP
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|138
|Willy Adames
|SS
|Milwaukee Brewers
|139
|Chris Taylor
|2B, OF
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|140
|Jose Urquidy
|SP
|Houston Astros
|141
|Clayton Kershaw
|SP
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|142
|Ranger Suarez
|SP
|Philaelphia Phillies
|143
|Joey Gallo
|OF
|New York Yankees
|144
|Matt Chapman
|3B
|Toronto Blue Jays
|145
|Willson Contreras
|C
|Chicago Cubs
|146
|Kenley Jansen
|RP
|Atlanta Braves
|147
|Jarred Kelenic
|OF
|Seattle Mariners
|148
|Gleyber Torres
|2B, SS
|New York Yankees
|149
|Mike Clevinger
|SP
|San Diego Padres
|150
|Luis Garcia
|SP
|Houston Astros
|151
|Zac Gallen
|SP
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|152
|Ty France
|1B, 2B
|Seattle Mariners
|153
|Dylan Carlson
|OF
|St. Louis Cardinals
|154
|Logan Gilbert
|OF
|Seattle Mariners
|155
|Yuli Gurriel
|1B
|Houston Astros
|156
|Hunter Renfroe
|OF
|Milwaukee Brewers
|157
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|3B
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|158
|Marcus Stroman
|SP
|Chicago Cubs
|159
|Justin Turner
|3B
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|160
|Avisail Garcia
|OF
|Miami Marlins
|161
|Josh Donaldson
|3B
|New York Yankees
|162
|Hyun Jin Ryu
|SP
|Toronto Blue Jays
|163
|Shane Baz
|SP
|Tampa Bay Rays
|164
|Adolis Garcia
|OF
|Texas Rangers
|165
|AJ Pollock
|OF
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|166
|Daulton Varsho
|C, OF
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|167
|Giovanny Gallegos
|RP
|St. Louis Cardinals
|168
|Michael Kopech
|SP
|Chicago White Sox
|169
|Trey Mancini
|1B
|Baltimore Orioles
|170
|Anthony Rizzo
|1B
|New York Yankees
|171
|Anthony DeSclafani
|SP
|San Francisco Giants
|172
|Aaron Civale
|SP
|Cleveland Guardians
|173
|German Marquez
|SP
|Colorado Rockies
|174
|Luis Severino
|SP
|New York Yankees
|175
|Ian Happ
|OF
|Chicago Cubs
|176
|Michael Brantley
|OF
|Houston Astros
|177
|Jorge Soler
|OF
|Miami Marlins
|178
|Jean Segura
|2B
|Philaelphia Phillies
|179
|Ryan McMahon
|2B, 3B
|Colorado Rockies
|180
|Adam Wainwright
|SP
|St. Louis Cardinals
|181
|Marcell Ozuna
|OF
|Atlanta Braves
|182
|Brendan Rodgers
|SS
|Colorado Rockies
|183
|Alex Wood
|SP
|San Francisco Giants
|184
|Alex Kirilloff
|OF
|Minnesota Twins
|185
|Robbie Grossman
|OF
|Detroit Tigers
|186
|Corey Knebel
|RP
|Philaelphia Phillies
|187
|John Means
|SP
|Baltimore Orioles
|188
|Eugenio Suarez
|SS, 3B
|Seattle Mariners
|189
|Taylor Rogers
|RP
|Minnesota Twins
|190
|Tarik Skubal
|SP
|Detroit Tigers
|191
|Patrick Sandoval
|SP
|Los Angeles Angels
|192
|Noah Syndergaard
|SP
|Los Angeles Angels
|193
|Lance McCullers Jr.
|SP
|Houston Astros
|194
|Adam Duvall
|OF
|Atlanta Braves
|195
|Amed Rosario
|SS
|Cleveland Guardians
|196
|Nathaniel Lowe
|1B
|Texas Rangers
|197
|Charlie Blackmon
|OF
|Colorado Rockies
|198
|Steven Matz
|SP
|St. Louis Cardinals
|199
|Luis Urias
|2B, SS, 3B
|Milwaukee Brewers
|200
|Tyler Stephenson
|C, 1B
|Cincinnati Reds