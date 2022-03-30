 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 200 overall for 2022

We go over our top 200 fantasy baseball rankings for the 2022 MLB season.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
National League Championship Series Game 3: Atlanta Braves v. Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The start of the 2022 MLB regular season is mere days away! To help guide you through your fantasy drafts prior to Opening Day on April 7, here are my top-200 overall rankings. These rankings assume a standard head-to-head categories scoring system.

You can find the top 200 overall at the bottom of this article. Before that, here’s a sampling of my positional rankings, with the top 5-10 players at each spot followed by some analysis.

Catcher

1. Salvador Perez, Royals
2. J.T. Realmuto, Phillies
3. Will Smith, Dodgers
4. Yasmani Grandal, White Sox
5. Willson Contreras, Cubs

Only seven catchers made the top 200, and only Perez (42) made the top 70. You can go after him if you’d like in the early rounds, but a repeat of his 48-homer, 121-RBI campaign is highly unlikely in his age-32 season. While the top three catchers here are clearly the cream of the crop, this remains a position you should most likely wait on, with the hopes of striking gold with a value pick in the late rounds of your draft.

First base

1. Vladimir Guerrero, Blue Jays
2. Freddie Freeman, Dodgers
3. Matt Olson, Braves
4. Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals
5. Pete Alonso, Mets

I was skeptical about Vlad entering last season due to some of his batted-ball data in 2020. That was stupid, huh? He is one of 20 first basemen in the top 200, and unquestionably No. 1 here. He should be off all draft boards once you get past pick No. 5. However, if Vlad isn’t available to you, definitely try to grab one of these top five, all of whom are among the top 50 overall. There’s a bit of a drop-off after that.

Second base

1. Trea Turner, Dodgers
2. Ozzie Albies, Braves
3. Marcus Semien, Rangers
4. Whit Merrifield, Royals
5. Jose Altuve, Astros

Three of the top five from last year’s preseason rankings are still here (Albies, Merrfield, Altuve). It’s not quite as deep as shortstop, but with standout performers such as Brandon Lowe, Jorge Polanco and NL Rookie of the Year Jonathan India making up the bottom of the top 10, second base is a little deeper than in years past.

Third base

1. Jose Ramirez, Guardians
2. Rafael Devers, Red Sox
3. Manny Machado, Padres
4. Austin Riley, Braves
5. Alex Bregman, Astros

There are 18 third basemen in the top 200, but Ramirez is head-and-shoulders above the rest. Ranked fourth overall, he is 14 spots ahead of Devers, which is the largest gap between the top two players at any position other than catcher. The question marks here start early — can Riley do that again? How will Bregman perform after wrist surgery? — so try to prioritize the hot corner in your drafts.

Shortstop

1. Trea Turner, Dodgers
2. Bo Bichette, Blue Jays
3. Marcus Semien, Rangers
4. Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox
5. Tim Anderson, White Sox

There is so much talent here. Case in point, there are 24 shortstops in the top 200. That includes the currently injured and former No. 1 shortstop, Fernando Tatis Jr. He is No. 15 at this position and No. 103 overall. No matter which strategy you choose to employ during your draft, odds are you are going to come away from it with a roster pillar at shortstop.

Outfield

1. Juan Soto, Nationals
2. Bryce Harper, Phillies
3. Mookie Betts, Dodgers
4. Mike Trout, Angels
5. Kyle Tucker, Astros
6. Luis Robert, White Sox
7. Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves
8. Starling Marte, Mets
9. Cedric Mullins, Orioles
10. Teoscar Hernandez, Blue Jays

The top four outfielders from my 2021 preseason rankings still take up those places in 2022, just in a slightly different order. This is a pretty fun position to take some shots at in the early rounds, especially if some recently elite fantasy commodities can stay healthy this season. Tatis, would have also been the No. 1 player at this position as well, slots in at No. 31.

Starting pitcher

1. Gerrit Cole, Yankees
2. Jacob deGrom, Mets
3. Corbin Burnes, Brewers
4. Max Scherzer, Mets
5. Walker Buehler, Dodgers
6. Brandon Woodruff, Brewers
7. Zack Wheeler, Phillies
8. Shane Bieber, Guardians
9. Julio Urias, Dodgers
10. Sandy Alcantara, Marlins

Lots of upheaval here compared to this time last year, especially at the back end of the top 10, but that’s part of life with starting pitchers. Results vary greatly from year to year thanks to the high prevalence of injuries. With all pitchers carrying significant injury risk, try to shoot for upside with starters and let the chips fall where they may.

Relief pitcher

1. Josh Hader, Brewers
2. Liam Hendriks, White Sox
3. Raisel Iglesias, Angels
4. Ryan Pressly, Astros
5. Aroldis Chapman, Yankees

There are only 14 relief pitchers in the top 200, and you could certainly argue that’s too many. I surmise there are six genuinely reliable closers — these five plus Cleveland’s Emmanuel Clase. Uncertainty creeps in after that. You know Edwin Diaz has been a roller coaster with the Mets. Jordan Romano was fabulous last year with Toronto, but he doesn’t have the track record or stuff of those above him. Are we going to get the Blake Treinen of 2018 and 2021 as he takes over for Kenley Jansen in L.A.? And speaking of Jansen, who’s at No. 10, what does he have left for Atlanta at age 34? If you decide to not spend a top-60-to-100 pick on anyone in this quintet, using a closer-by-committee strategy may be best.

2022 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

Top 200 fantasy baseball rankings

Rank Player Pos Team
Player Pos Team
1 Trea Turner 2B, SS Los Angeles Dodgers
2 Juan Soto OF Washington Nationals
3 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B Toronto Blue Jays
4 Jose Ramirez 3B Cleveland Guardians
5 Bo Bichette SS Toronto Blue Jays
6 Bryce Harper OF Philaelphia Phillies
7 Mookie Betts OF Los Angeles Dodgers
8 Shohei Ohtani DH Los Angeles Angels
9 Gerrit Cole SP New York Yankees
10 Mike Trout OF Los Angeles Angels
11 Jacob deGrom SP New York Mets
12 Ozzie Albies 2B Atlanta Braves
13 Freddie Freeman 1B Los Angeles Dodgers
14 Corbin Burnes SP Milwaukee Brewers
15 Kyle Tucker OF Houston Astros
16 Max Scherzer SP New York Mets
17 Luis Robert OF Chicago White Sox
18 Rafael Devers 3B Boston Red Sox
19 Ronald Acuna Jr OF Atlanta Braves
20 Walker Buehler SP Los Angeles Dodgers
21 Manny Machado 3B San Diego Padres
22 Marcus Semien 2B, SS Texas Rangers
23 Starling Marte OF New York Mets
24 Brandon Woodruff SP Milwaukee Brewers
25 Xander Bogaerts SS Boston Red Sox
26 Zack Wheeler SP Philaelphia Phillies
27 Shane Bieber SP Cleveland Guardians
28 Cedric Mullins OF Baltimore Orioles
29 Julio Urias SP Los Angeles Dodgers
30 Tim Anderson SS Chicago White Sox
31 Matt Olson 1B Atlanta Braves
32 Teoscar Hernandez OF Toronto Blue Jays
33 Whit Merrifield 2B, OF Kansas City Royals
34 Yordan Alvarez OF Houston Astros
35 Aaron Judge OF New York Yankees
36 Sandy Alcantara SP Miami Marlins
37 Trevor Story SS Boston Red Sox
38 Austin Riley 3B Atlanta Braves
39 Aaron Nola SP Philaelphia Phillies
40 Lucas Giolito SP Chicago White Sox
41 Francisco Lindor SS New York Mets
42 Salvador Perez C Kansas City Royals
43 Eloy Jimenez OF Chicago White Sox
44 Tyler O'Neill OF St. Louis Cardinals
45 Paul Goldschmidt 1B St. Louis Cardinals
46 Jose Altuve 2B Houston Astros
47 George Springer OF Toronto Blue Jays
48 Pete Alonso 1B New York Mets
49 Lance Lynn SP Chicago White Sox
50 Ketel Marte 2B, OF Arizona Diamondbacks
51 Logan Webb SP San Francisco Giants
52 Freddy Peralta SP Milwaukee Brewers
53 Corey Seager SS Texas Rangers
54 Alex Bregman 3B Houston Astros
55 Nolan Arenado 3B St. Louis Cardinals
56 Josh Hader RP Milwaukee Brewers
57 J.D. Martinez OF Boston Red Sox
58 Liam Hendriks RP Chicago White Sox
59 Nick Castellanos OF Philaelphia Phillies
60 Wander Franco SS Tampa Bay Rays
61 Jose Berrios SP Toronto Blue Jays
62 Robbie Ray SP Seattle Mariners
63 Bryon Buxton OF Minnesota Twins
64 Randy Arozarena OF Tampa Bay Rays
65 Brandon Lowe 2B Tampa Bay Rays
66 Joe Musgrove SP San Diego Padres
67 Kyle Schwarber OF Philaelphia Phillies
68 Giancarlo Stanton OF New York Yankees
69 Frankie Montas SP Oakland Athletics
70 Jose Abreu 1B Chicago White Sox
71 Christian Yelich OF Milwaukee Brewers
72 Yu Darvish SP San Diego Padres
73 Carlos Correa SS Minnesota Twins
74 Kris Bryant 3B, OF Colorado Rockies
75 Charlie Morton SP Atlanta Braves
76 Max Fried SP Atlanta Braves
77 J.T. Realmuto C Philaelphia Phillies
78 Aldaberto Mondesi 3B Kansas City Royals
79 Shohei Ohtani SP Los Angeles Angels
80 Kevin Gausman SP Toronto Blue Jays
81 Jorge Polanco 2B, SS Minnesota Twins
82 Will Smith C Los Angeles Dodgers
83 Jonathan India 2B Cincinnati Reds
84 Javier Baez 2B, SS Detroit Tigers
85 Raisel Iglesias RP Los Angeles Angels
86 Alek Manoah SP Toronto Blue Jays
87 Cody Bellinger OF Los Angeles Dodgers
88 Dylan Cease SP Chicago White Sox
89 Bryan Reynolds OF Pittsburgh Pirates
90 Justin Verlander SP Houston Astros
91 Ryan Pressly RP Houston Astros
92 Jared Walsh 1B Los Angeles Angels
93 Trevor Rogers SP Miami Marlins
94 Carlos Rodon SP San Francisco Giants
95 Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B, SS Miami Marlins
96 Bobby Witt Jr. SS Kansas City Royals
97 Mitch Haniger OF Seattle Mariners
98 Austin Meadows OF Tampa Bay Rays
99 Aroldis Chapman RP New York Yankees
100 Shane McClanahan SP Tampa Bay Rays
101 Anthony Rendon 3B Los Angeles Angels
102 Jesse Winker OF Seattle Mariners
103 Fernando Tatis SS, OF San Diego Padres
104 Max Muncy 1B, 2B Los Angeles Dodgers
105 Nathan Eovaldi SP Boston Red Sox
106 Chris Bassitt SP New York Mets
107 Framber Valdez SP Houston Astros
108 C.J. Cron 1B Colorado Rockies
109 Josh Bell 1B Washington Nationals
110 Emmanuel Clase RP Cleveland Guardians
111 Edwin Diaz RP New York Mets
112 Rhys Hoskins 1B Philaelphia Phillies
113 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. OF Toronto Blue Jays
114 Luis Castillo SP Cincinnati Reds
115 Yasmani Grandal C Chicago White Sox
116 Seiya Suzuki OF Chicago Cubs
117 DJ LeMahieu 1B, 2B, 3B New York Yankees
118 Franmil Reyes DH Cleveland Guardians
119 Nelson Cruz DH Washington Nationals
120 Tommy Edman 2B, OF St. Louis Cardinals
121 Pablo Lopez SP Miami Marlins
122 Ian Anderson SP Atlanta Braves
123 Joey Votto 1B Cincinnati Reds
124 Eduardo Rodriguez SP Detroit Tigers
125 Dansby Swanson SS Atlanta Braves
126 Jake Cronenworth 1B, 2B, SS San Diego Padres
127 Trent Grisham OF San Diego Padres
128 Jordan Romano RP Toronto Blue Jays
129 Sonny Gray SP Minnesota Twins
130 Tyler Mahle SP Cincinnati Reds
131 Ryan Mountcastle 1B, OF Baltimore Orioles
132 Sean Manaea SP Oakland Athletics
133 Yoan Moncada 3B Chicago White Sox
134 Alex Verdugo OF Boston Red Sox
135 Blake Snell SP San Diego Padres
136 Chris Sale SP Boston Red Sox
137 Blake Treinen RP Los Angeles Dodgers
138 Willy Adames SS Milwaukee Brewers
139 Chris Taylor 2B, OF Los Angeles Dodgers
140 Jose Urquidy SP Houston Astros
141 Clayton Kershaw SP Los Angeles Dodgers
142 Ranger Suarez SP Philaelphia Phillies
143 Joey Gallo OF New York Yankees
144 Matt Chapman 3B Toronto Blue Jays
145 Willson Contreras C Chicago Cubs
146 Kenley Jansen RP Atlanta Braves
147 Jarred Kelenic OF Seattle Mariners
148 Gleyber Torres 2B, SS New York Yankees
149 Mike Clevinger SP San Diego Padres
150 Luis Garcia SP Houston Astros
151 Zac Gallen SP Arizona Diamondbacks
152 Ty France 1B, 2B Seattle Mariners
153 Dylan Carlson OF St. Louis Cardinals
154 Logan Gilbert OF Seattle Mariners
155 Yuli Gurriel 1B Houston Astros
156 Hunter Renfroe OF Milwaukee Brewers
157 Ke'Bryan Hayes 3B Pittsburgh Pirates
158 Marcus Stroman SP Chicago Cubs
159 Justin Turner 3B Los Angeles Dodgers
160 Avisail Garcia OF Miami Marlins
161 Josh Donaldson 3B New York Yankees
162 Hyun Jin Ryu SP Toronto Blue Jays
163 Shane Baz SP Tampa Bay Rays
164 Adolis Garcia OF Texas Rangers
165 AJ Pollock OF Los Angeles Dodgers
166 Daulton Varsho C, OF Arizona Diamondbacks
167 Giovanny Gallegos RP St. Louis Cardinals
168 Michael Kopech SP Chicago White Sox
169 Trey Mancini 1B Baltimore Orioles
170 Anthony Rizzo 1B New York Yankees
171 Anthony DeSclafani SP San Francisco Giants
172 Aaron Civale SP Cleveland Guardians
173 German Marquez SP Colorado Rockies
174 Luis Severino SP New York Yankees
175 Ian Happ OF Chicago Cubs
176 Michael Brantley OF Houston Astros
177 Jorge Soler OF Miami Marlins
178 Jean Segura 2B Philaelphia Phillies
179 Ryan McMahon 2B, 3B Colorado Rockies
180 Adam Wainwright SP St. Louis Cardinals
181 Marcell Ozuna OF Atlanta Braves
182 Brendan Rodgers SS Colorado Rockies
183 Alex Wood SP San Francisco Giants
184 Alex Kirilloff OF Minnesota Twins
185 Robbie Grossman OF Detroit Tigers
186 Corey Knebel RP Philaelphia Phillies
187 John Means SP Baltimore Orioles
188 Eugenio Suarez SS, 3B Seattle Mariners
189 Taylor Rogers RP Minnesota Twins
190 Tarik Skubal SP Detroit Tigers
191 Patrick Sandoval SP Los Angeles Angels
192 Noah Syndergaard SP Los Angeles Angels
193 Lance McCullers Jr. SP Houston Astros
194 Adam Duvall OF Atlanta Braves
195 Amed Rosario SS Cleveland Guardians
196 Nathaniel Lowe 1B Texas Rangers
197 Charlie Blackmon OF Colorado Rockies
198 Steven Matz SP St. Louis Cardinals
199 Luis Urias 2B, SS, 3B Milwaukee Brewers
200 Tyler Stephenson C, 1B Cincinnati Reds

