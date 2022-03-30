Fantasy baseball rankings 2022: Top 25 second basemen

In most fantasy baseball leagues, the perfect players are those that can provide a combination of run production, speed and a useful batting average. There is a sizable collection of such players at the top of the second base rankings, led by the Dodgers’ Trea Turner. He shined with 32 homers with 28 steals and a .328 average last year. The Braves’ Ozzie Albies collected 30 homers and 20 steals last season with triple-digit runs and RBIs. He hit just .259, but that’s not a terrible number in today’s baseball. Both of those guys are still in their 20s — Albies is just 25 — so they are premier fantasy foundation players.

You could argue that everyone in the top 10 below can give you good power and possibly double-digit steals. You won’t find this much wealth of dual-threat players at the top of any other position.

Here are my top-25 second baseman rankings for 2022 fantasy baseball leagues.

2022 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 25 2B