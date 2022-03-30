Fantasy baseball rankings 2022: Top 25 second basemen

In most fantasy baseball leagues, the perfect players are those that can provide a combination of run production, speed and a useful batting average. There is a sizable collection of such players at the top of the second base rankings, led by the Dodgers’ Trea Turner. He shined with 32 homers with 28 steals and a .328 average last year. The Braves’ Ozzie Albies collected 30 homers and 20 steals last season with triple-digit runs and RBIs. He hit just .259, but that’s not a terrible number in today’s baseball. Both of those guys are still in their 20s — Albies is just 25 — so they are premier fantasy foundation players.
You could argue that everyone in the top 10 below can give you good power and possibly double-digit steals. You won’t find this much wealth of dual-threat players at the top of any other position.
Here are my top-25 second baseman rankings for 2022 fantasy baseball leagues.
2022 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 25 2B
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Trea Turner
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|2
|Ozzie Albies
|Atlanta Braves
|3
|Marcus Semien
|Texas Rangers
|4
|Whit Merrifield
|Kansas City Royals
|5
|Jose Altuve
|Houston Astros
|6
|Ketel Marte
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|7
|Brandon Lowe
|Tampa Bay Rays
|8
|Jorge Polanco
|Minnesota Twins
|9
|Jonathan India
|Cincinnati Reds
|10
|Javier Baez
|Detroit Tigers
|11
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|Miami Marlins
|12
|Max Muncy
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|13
|DJ LeMahieu
|New York Yankees
|14
|Tommy Edman
|St. Louis Cardinals
|15
|Jake Cronenworth
|San Diego Padres
|16
|Gleyber Torres
|New York Yankees
|17
|Chris Taylor
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|18
|Ty France
|Seattle Mariners
|19
|Jean Segura
|Philadelphia Phillies
|20
|Ryan McMahon
|Colorado Rockies
|21
|Luis Urias
|Milwaukee Brewers
|22
|Jonathan Schoop
|Detroit Tigers
|23
|Kolten Wong
|Milwaukee Brewers
|24
|Brendan Rodgers
|Colorado Rockies
|25
|Josh Rojas
|Arizona Diamondbacks