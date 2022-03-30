 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fantasy baseball rankings 2022: Top 25 second basemen

We go over the top second basemen in fantasy baseball for the 2022 MLB season.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
In most fantasy baseball leagues, the perfect players are those that can provide a combination of run production, speed and a useful batting average. There is a sizable collection of such players at the top of the second base rankings, led by the Dodgers’ Trea Turner. He shined with 32 homers with 28 steals and a .328 average last year. The Braves’ Ozzie Albies collected 30 homers and 20 steals last season with triple-digit runs and RBIs. He hit just .259, but that’s not a terrible number in today’s baseball. Both of those guys are still in their 20s — Albies is just 25 — so they are premier fantasy foundation players.

You could argue that everyone in the top 10 below can give you good power and possibly double-digit steals. You won’t find this much wealth of dual-threat players at the top of any other position.

Here are my top-25 second baseman rankings for 2022 fantasy baseball leagues.

2022 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 25 2B

Top 25 second basemen

Rank Player Team
1 Trea Turner Los Angeles Dodgers
2 Ozzie Albies Atlanta Braves
3 Marcus Semien Texas Rangers
4 Whit Merrifield Kansas City Royals
5 Jose Altuve Houston Astros
6 Ketel Marte Arizona Diamondbacks
7 Brandon Lowe Tampa Bay Rays
8 Jorge Polanco Minnesota Twins
9 Jonathan India Cincinnati Reds
10 Javier Baez Detroit Tigers
11 Jazz Chisholm Jr. Miami Marlins
12 Max Muncy Los Angeles Dodgers
13 DJ LeMahieu New York Yankees
14 Tommy Edman St. Louis Cardinals
15 Jake Cronenworth San Diego Padres
16 Gleyber Torres New York Yankees
17 Chris Taylor Los Angeles Dodgers
18 Ty France Seattle Mariners
19 Jean Segura Philadelphia Phillies
20 Ryan McMahon Colorado Rockies
21 Luis Urias Milwaukee Brewers
22 Jonathan Schoop Detroit Tigers
23 Kolten Wong Milwaukee Brewers
24 Brendan Rodgers Colorado Rockies
25 Josh Rojas Arizona Diamondbacks

