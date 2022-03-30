Fantasy baseball rankings 2022: Top 25 shortstops

There’s an interesting question awaiting you in fantasy baseball drafts when you consider the uber-talented crop of shortstops: Do you grab one right away or should you wait?

The latter strategy would seem prudent because of how deep this position is. For example, new Minnesota Twins SS Carlos Correa may give you upwards of 30 homers, plenty of runs and RBIs and a decent batting average — and he is barely a top-10 player at the position.

If you do wait, you are not only passing up the best shortstops but some of the best players in the entire game. Shortstop was the home of the top two picks in most drafts this spring — that is until Fernando Tatis Jr. fractured his wrist and is likely sidelined until June. Dodgers SS Trea Turner is now the unquestioned No. 1 shortstop, but you’ve also got Bo Bichette, Tim Anderson, Xander Bogaerts, Trevor Story, Corey Seager, Francisco Lindor, etc, etc. Possible league-winning players, the whole lot of them, if they play up to their potential.

Ultimately, it’s difficult to come away from your draft unhappy with your team’s shortstop just because there is a bountiful amount of talent here.

Here are my top-25 shortstop rankings for 2022 fantasy baseball leagues.

2022 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 25 SS