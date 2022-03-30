 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fantasy baseball rankings 2022: Top 25 shortstops

We go over the top shortstops in fantasy baseball for the 2022 MLB season.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
There’s an interesting question awaiting you in fantasy baseball drafts when you consider the uber-talented crop of shortstops: Do you grab one right away or should you wait?

If you do wait, you are not only passing up the best shortstops but some of the best players in the entire game. Shortstop was the home of the top two picks in most drafts this spring — that is until Fernando Tatis Jr. fractured his wrist and is likely sidelined until June. Dodgers SS Trea Turner is now the unquestioned No. 1 shortstop, but you’ve also got Bo Bichette, Tim Anderson, Xander Bogaerts, Trevor Story, Corey Seager, Francisco Lindor, etc, etc. Possible league-winning players, the whole lot of them, if they play up to their potential.

Ultimately, it’s difficult to come away from your draft unhappy with your team’s shortstop just because there is a bountiful amount of talent here.

Here are my top-25 shortstop rankings for 2022 fantasy baseball leagues.

2022 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 25 SS

Top 25 Shortstops

Rank Player Team
1 Trea Turner Los Angeles Dodgers
2 Bo Bichette Toronto Blue Jays
3 Marcus Semien Texas Rangers
4 Xander Bogaerts Boston Red Sox
5 Tim Anderson Chicago White Sox
6 Trevor Story Boston Red Sox
7 Francisco Lindor New York Mets
8 Corey Seager Texas Rangers
9 Wander Franco Tampa Bay Rays
10 Carlos Correa Minnesota Twins
11 Jorge Polanco Minnesota Twins
12 Javier Baez Detroit Tigers
13 Jazz Chisholm Jr. Miami Marlins
14 Bobby Witt Jr. Kansas City Royals
15 Fernando Tatis Jr. San Diego Padres
16 Dansby Swanson Atlanta Braves
17 Jake Cronenworth San Diego Padres
18 Willy Adames Milwaukee Brewers
19 Chris Taylor Los Angeles Dodgers
20 Gleyber Torres New York Yankees
21 Amed Rosario Cleveland Guardians
22 Brendan Rodgers Colorado Rockies
23 Luis Urias Milwaukee Brewers
24 Eugenio Suarez Seattle Mariners
25 Nicky Lopez Kansas City Royals

