Fantasy baseball rankings 2022: Top 25 shortstops

There’s an interesting question awaiting you in fantasy baseball drafts when you consider the uber-talented crop of shortstops: Do you grab one right away or should you wait?
If you do wait, you are not only passing up the best shortstops but some of the best players in the entire game. Shortstop was the home of the top two picks in most drafts this spring — that is until Fernando Tatis Jr. fractured his wrist and is likely sidelined until June. Dodgers SS Trea Turner is now the unquestioned No. 1 shortstop, but you’ve also got Bo Bichette, Tim Anderson, Xander Bogaerts, Trevor Story, Corey Seager, Francisco Lindor, etc, etc. Possible league-winning players, the whole lot of them, if they play up to their potential.
Ultimately, it’s difficult to come away from your draft unhappy with your team’s shortstop just because there is a bountiful amount of talent here.
Here are my top-25 shortstop rankings for 2022 fantasy baseball leagues.
2022 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 25 SS
Top 25 Shortstops
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Trea Turner
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|2
|Bo Bichette
|Toronto Blue Jays
|3
|Marcus Semien
|Texas Rangers
|4
|Xander Bogaerts
|Boston Red Sox
|5
|Tim Anderson
|Chicago White Sox
|6
|Trevor Story
|Boston Red Sox
|7
|Francisco Lindor
|New York Mets
|8
|Corey Seager
|Texas Rangers
|9
|Wander Franco
|Tampa Bay Rays
|10
|Carlos Correa
|Minnesota Twins
|11
|Jorge Polanco
|Minnesota Twins
|12
|Javier Baez
|Detroit Tigers
|13
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|Miami Marlins
|14
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Kansas City Royals
|15
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|San Diego Padres
|16
|Dansby Swanson
|Atlanta Braves
|17
|Jake Cronenworth
|San Diego Padres
|18
|Willy Adames
|Milwaukee Brewers
|19
|Chris Taylor
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|20
|Gleyber Torres
|New York Yankees
|21
|Amed Rosario
|Cleveland Guardians
|22
|Brendan Rodgers
|Colorado Rockies
|23
|Luis Urias
|Milwaukee Brewers
|24
|Eugenio Suarez
|Seattle Mariners
|25
|Nicky Lopez
|Kansas City Royals