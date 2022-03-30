 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fantasy baseball rankings 2022: Top 80 outfielders

We go over the top outfielders in fantasy baseball for the 2022 MLB season.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
Your opinion on the depth of outfield in fantasy baseball this season really depends on if you are an optimist or not.

After you get past the first few studs, you can look at the list and tell yourself two very different stories. A reportedly healthy Mike Trout available late in the first round? The optimist will take that all day. Conversely, Trout is in his 30s now and carries a ton of injury concerns, especially after his 2021 season was wrecked due to a calf strain. Do you want that much risk with your first position player? The same question could be asked when assessing Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. as he recovers from a July ACL tear. He might miss the first month of this season, but if he’s fully healthy by May, he could be a value pick.

These concerns continue — and really become magnified — once you get into the 20s at this position. Consider this group: Byron Buxton, Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich and Cody Bellinger. I have them lumped pretty close together, and if you are optimistic about any of those guys entering this season, you should absolutely love them at that spot because you know they could be elite fantasy commodities if they get some good fortune.

BUT ... investing in one of those players is like investing in crypto: It’s extremely speculative.

In general, I’ve tried to grab two outfielders from inside the top 20 here, because that crew is fairly safe. Then I will take my shots on some players later on. Once you get into the 40s and 50s, the field really levels off.

Here are my top-80 outfielder rankings for 2022 fantasy baseball leagues.

2022 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 80 OF

Top 80 outfielders

Rank Player Team
1 Juan Soto Washington Nationals
2 Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies
3 Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers
4 Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels
5 Kyle Tucker Houston Astros
6 Luis Robert Chicago White Sox
7 Ronald Acuna Jr. Atlanta Braves
8 Starling Marte New York Mets
9 Cedric Mullins Baltimore Orioles
10 Teoscar Hernandez Toronto Blue Jays
11 Whit Merrifield Kansas City Royals
12 Yordan Alvarez Houston Astros
13 Aaron Judge New York Yankees
14 Eloy Jimenez Chicago White Sox
15 Tyler O'Neill St. Louis Cardinals
16 George Springer Toronto Blue Jays
17 Ketel Marte Arizona Diamondbacks
18 J.D. Martinez Boston Red Sox
19 Nick Castellanos Philadelphia Phillies
20 Byron Buxton Minnesota Twins
21 Randy Arozarena Tampa Bay Rays
22 Kyle Schwarber Philadelphia Phillies
23 Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees
24 Christian Yelich Milwaukee Brewers
25 Kris Bryant Colorado Rockies
26 Cody Bellinger Los Angeles Dodgers
27 Bryan Reynolds Pittsburgh Pirates
28 Mitch Haniger Seattle Mariners
29 Austin Meadows Tampa Bay Rays
30 Jesse Winker Seattle Mariners
31 Fernando Tatis Jr. San Diego Padres
32 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Toronto Blue Jays
33 Seiya Suzuki Chicago Cubs
34 Tommy Edman St. Louis Cardinals
35 Trent Grisham San Diego Padres
36 Ryan Mountcastle Baltimore Orioles
37 Alex Verdugo Boston Red Sox
38 Chris Taylor Los Angeles Dodgers
39 Joey Gallo New York Yankees
40 Jarred Kelenic Seattle Mariners
41 Dylan Carlson St. Louis Cardinals
42 Hunter Renfroe Milwaukee Brewers
43 Avisail Garcia Miami Marlins
44 Adolis Garcia Texas Rangers
45 AJ Pollock Los Angeles Dodgers
46 Daulton Varsho Arizona Diamondbacks
47 Ian Happ Chicago Cubs
48 Michael Brantley Houston Astros
49 Marcell Ozuna Atlanta Braves
50 Jorge Soler Miami Marlins
51 Andrew Vaughn Chicago White Sox
52 Alex Kirilloff Minnesota Twins
53 Robbie Grossman Detroit Tigers
54 Mark Canha New York Mets
55 Adam Duvall Atlanta Braves
56 Charlie Blackmon Colorado Rockies
57 Harrison Bader St. Louis Cardinals
58 Michael Conforto Free Agent
59 Akil Baddoo Detroit Tigers
60 Andrew Benintendi Kansas City Royals
61 Jo Adell Los Angeles Angels
62 Mike Yastrzemski San Francisco Giants
63 Eddie Rosario Atlanta Braves
64 Austin Hays Baltimore Orioles
65 Josh Rojas Arizona Diamondbacks
66 Jesus Sanchez Miami Marlins
67 Myles Straw Cleveland Guardians
68 Tommy Pham Cincinnati Reds
69 Max Kepler Minnesota Twins
70 Kyle Lewis Seattle Mariners
71 Randal Grichuk Colorado Rockies
72 Enrique Hernandez Boston Red Sox
73 Anthony Santander Baltimore Orioles
74 Wil Myers San Diego Padres
75 Ramon Laureano Oakland Athletics
76 Andrew McCutchen Milwaukee Brewers
77 Julio Rodriguez Seattle Mariners
78 Lane Thomas Washington Nationals
79 Brandon Nimmo New York Mets
80 LaMonte Wade Jr. San Francisco Giants

