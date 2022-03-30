Fantasy baseball rankings 2022: Top 80 outfielders

Your opinion on the depth of outfield in fantasy baseball this season really depends on if you are an optimist or not.
After you get past the first few studs, you can look at the list and tell yourself two very different stories. A reportedly healthy Mike Trout available late in the first round? The optimist will take that all day. Conversely, Trout is in his 30s now and carries a ton of injury concerns, especially after his 2021 season was wrecked due to a calf strain. Do you want that much risk with your first position player? The same question could be asked when assessing Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. as he recovers from a July ACL tear. He might miss the first month of this season, but if he’s fully healthy by May, he could be a value pick.
These concerns continue — and really become magnified — once you get into the 20s at this position. Consider this group: Byron Buxton, Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich and Cody Bellinger. I have them lumped pretty close together, and if you are optimistic about any of those guys entering this season, you should absolutely love them at that spot because you know they could be elite fantasy commodities if they get some good fortune.
BUT ... investing in one of those players is like investing in crypto: It’s extremely speculative.
In general, I’ve tried to grab two outfielders from inside the top 20 here, because that crew is fairly safe. Then I will take my shots on some players later on. Once you get into the 40s and 50s, the field really levels off.
Here are my top-80 outfielder rankings for 2022 fantasy baseball leagues.
2022 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 80 OF
Top 80 outfielders
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Juan Soto
|Washington Nationals
|2
|Bryce Harper
|Philadelphia Phillies
|3
|Mookie Betts
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|4
|Mike Trout
|Los Angeles Angels
|5
|Kyle Tucker
|Houston Astros
|6
|Luis Robert
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|Atlanta Braves
|8
|Starling Marte
|New York Mets
|9
|Cedric Mullins
|Baltimore Orioles
|10
|Teoscar Hernandez
|Toronto Blue Jays
|11
|Whit Merrifield
|Kansas City Royals
|12
|Yordan Alvarez
|Houston Astros
|13
|Aaron Judge
|New York Yankees
|14
|Eloy Jimenez
|Chicago White Sox
|15
|Tyler O'Neill
|St. Louis Cardinals
|16
|George Springer
|Toronto Blue Jays
|17
|Ketel Marte
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|18
|J.D. Martinez
|Boston Red Sox
|19
|Nick Castellanos
|Philadelphia Phillies
|20
|Byron Buxton
|Minnesota Twins
|21
|Randy Arozarena
|Tampa Bay Rays
|22
|Kyle Schwarber
|Philadelphia Phillies
|23
|Giancarlo Stanton
|New York Yankees
|24
|Christian Yelich
|Milwaukee Brewers
|25
|Kris Bryant
|Colorado Rockies
|26
|Cody Bellinger
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|27
|Bryan Reynolds
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|28
|Mitch Haniger
|Seattle Mariners
|29
|Austin Meadows
|Tampa Bay Rays
|30
|Jesse Winker
|Seattle Mariners
|31
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|San Diego Padres
|32
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|Toronto Blue Jays
|33
|Seiya Suzuki
|Chicago Cubs
|34
|Tommy Edman
|St. Louis Cardinals
|35
|Trent Grisham
|San Diego Padres
|36
|Ryan Mountcastle
|Baltimore Orioles
|37
|Alex Verdugo
|Boston Red Sox
|38
|Chris Taylor
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|39
|Joey Gallo
|New York Yankees
|40
|Jarred Kelenic
|Seattle Mariners
|41
|Dylan Carlson
|St. Louis Cardinals
|42
|Hunter Renfroe
|Milwaukee Brewers
|43
|Avisail Garcia
|Miami Marlins
|44
|Adolis Garcia
|Texas Rangers
|45
|AJ Pollock
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|46
|Daulton Varsho
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|47
|Ian Happ
|Chicago Cubs
|48
|Michael Brantley
|Houston Astros
|49
|Marcell Ozuna
|Atlanta Braves
|50
|Jorge Soler
|Miami Marlins
|51
|Andrew Vaughn
|Chicago White Sox
|52
|Alex Kirilloff
|Minnesota Twins
|53
|Robbie Grossman
|Detroit Tigers
|54
|Mark Canha
|New York Mets
|55
|Adam Duvall
|Atlanta Braves
|56
|Charlie Blackmon
|Colorado Rockies
|57
|Harrison Bader
|St. Louis Cardinals
|58
|Michael Conforto
|Free Agent
|59
|Akil Baddoo
|Detroit Tigers
|60
|Andrew Benintendi
|Kansas City Royals
|61
|Jo Adell
|Los Angeles Angels
|62
|Mike Yastrzemski
|San Francisco Giants
|63
|Eddie Rosario
|Atlanta Braves
|64
|Austin Hays
|Baltimore Orioles
|65
|Josh Rojas
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|66
|Jesus Sanchez
|Miami Marlins
|67
|Myles Straw
|Cleveland Guardians
|68
|Tommy Pham
|Cincinnati Reds
|69
|Max Kepler
|Minnesota Twins
|70
|Kyle Lewis
|Seattle Mariners
|71
|Randal Grichuk
|Colorado Rockies
|72
|Enrique Hernandez
|Boston Red Sox
|73
|Anthony Santander
|Baltimore Orioles
|74
|Wil Myers
|San Diego Padres
|75
|Ramon Laureano
|Oakland Athletics
|76
|Andrew McCutchen
|Milwaukee Brewers
|77
|Julio Rodriguez
|Seattle Mariners
|78
|Lane Thomas
|Washington Nationals
|79
|Brandon Nimmo
|New York Mets
|80
|LaMonte Wade Jr.
|San Francisco Giants