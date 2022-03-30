Fantasy baseball rankings 2022: Top 25 catchers

After a record-breaking season, what does Salvador Perez have for an encore in 2022? No matter what, you’re going to have to pay a pretty penny if you want to roster the 48-homer man this year — most likely a fourth- or fifth-round pick. You can make a good argument either way on if he’s worth it or not. On the negative side, he is heading into his age-32 season with more than 8,000 innings of crouches on his legs.

Conversely, considering the stark lack of depth at the position, Perez would give you a considerable advantage over your competition at this position, even if his power numbers expectedly dip, as long as he stays healthy.

There seems to be an obvious quartet at the top. It’s Perez, J.T. Realmuto, Will Smith and Yasmani Grandal in some order. And then the question marks really show up. Is Tyler Stephenson or Keibert Ruiz ready to take the next step in their young careers? Can Travis d’Arnaud or Mitch Garver replicate their lofty production from previous seasons? The position is so thin that many are ranking the game’s top catching prospect, Adley Rutschman, as a top-12 catcher, and he won’t begin the season in the Majors. Still, I have Rutschman at No. 15, even though he is dealing with a triceps strain, because him playing 70% of the season may be better than the uninspiring names below him at 100%.

To paraphrase Yogi Berra, it gets late early at this position in fantasy. So, invest heavily at the top or maybe wait as long as you can and employ a catcher-by-committee strategy until you strike gold.

Here are my top-25 catcher rankings for 2022 fantasy baseball leagues.

2022 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 25 C