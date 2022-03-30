 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fantasy baseball rankings 2022: top 100 starting pitchers

We go over the top starting pitchers in fantasy baseball for the 2022 MLB season.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
New York Mets Spring Training Photo by Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM via Getty Images

Accepting enormous risk is not an easy thing to stomach in fantasy baseball, but it’s necessary when trying to build a strong staff of starting pitchers. Just consider some of the names in the top 10 below.

I have Jacob deGrom at No. 2, even though he didn’t pitch after July last season because of forearm/elbow problems. The word is he’s fine now, and if he is indeed fine, deGrom is the best pitcher in the sport, no questions asked. Maybe putting him at No. 2 is optimistic, but his ceiling far surpasses any else’s — including Gerrit Cole — and the inherent risk involved is not that much greater than that which resides with any top-end starter.

Max Scherzer (No. 4) is 37 years old and has made trips to the injured list in each of the past two full seasons. Zack Wheeler (No. 7), after throwing 213.1 innings in 2021, experienced some shoulder soreness this winter which has him a little behind schedule in Spring Training. Shane Bieber (No. 8) missed more than three months last year due to a shoulder injury. As you go further down these rankings, you’ll see other big names who are even more injury-prone and/or whom I just don’t quite believe in any longer.

But winning in fantasy baseball requires a leap of faith when it comes to starting pitching. How to keep an ace pitcher healthy is a query that all MLB franchises are still trying to answer. No strategy seems 100 percent dependable; you just have to accept the high likelihood of injury that comes with repeatedly performing a highly athletic skill that generates a ton of force on the body.

Since a physical breakdown is a possible outcome for any pitcher, the best course of action when building your starting staff is to assess that risk on a case-by-case basis while always giving a little more weight to what could happen if their body holds up.

Here are my top 100 starting pitcher rankings for 2022.

2022 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 100 SPs

Top 100 starting pitchers

Rank Player Team
1 Gerrit Cole New York Yankees
2 Jacob deGrom New York Mets
3 Corbin Burnes Milwaukee Brewers
4 Max Scherzer New York Mets
5 Walker Buehler Los Angeles Dodgers
6 Brandon Woodruff Milwaukee Brewers
7 Zack Wheeler Philadelphia Phillies
8 Shane Bieber Cleveland Guardians
9 Julio Urias Los Angeles Dodgers
10 Sandy Alcantara Miami Marlins
11 Aaron Nola Philadelphia Phillies
12 Lucas Giolito Chicago White Sox
13 Lance Lynn Chicago White Sox
14 Logan Webb San Francisco Giants
15 Freddy Peralta Milwaukee Brewers
16 Jose Berrios Toronto Blue Jays
17 Robbie Ray Seattle Mariners
18 Joe Musgrove San Diego Padres
19 Frankie Montas Oakland Athletics
20 Yu Darvish San Diego Padres
21 Charlie Morton Atlanta Braves
22 Max Fried Atlanta Braves
23 Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Angels
24 Kevin Gausman Toronto Blue Jays
25 Alek Manoah Toronto Blue Jays
26 Dylan Cease Chicago White Sox
27 Justin Verlander Houston Astros
28 Trevor Rogers Miami Marlins
29 Carlos Rodon San Francisco Giants
30 Shane McClanahan Tampa Bay Rays
31 Nathan Eovaldi Boston Red Sox
32 Chris Bassitt New York Mets
33 Framber Valdez Houston Astros
34 Luis Castillo Cincinnati Reds
35 Pablo Lopez Miami Marlins
36 Ian Anderson Atlanta Braves
37 Eduardo Rodriguez Detroit Tigers
38 Sonny Gray Minnesota Twins
39 Tyler Mahle Cincinnati Reds
40 Sean Manaea Oakland Athletics
41 Blake Snell San Diego Padres
42 Chris Sale Boston Red Sox
43 Jose Urquidy Houston Astros
44 Clayton Kershaw Los Angeles Dodgers
45 Ranger Suarez Philadelphia Phillies
46 Mike Clevinger San Diego Padres
47 Luis Garcia Houston Astros
48 Zac Gallen Arizona Diamondbacks
49 Logan Gilbert Seattle Mariners
50 Marcus Stroman Chicago Cubs
51 Hyun Jin Ryu Toronto Blue Jays
52 Shane Baz Tampa Bay Rays
53 Michael Kopech Chicago White Sox
54 Anthony DeSclafani San Francisco Giants
55 Aaron Civale Cleveland Guardians
56 German Marquez Colorado Rockies
57 Luis Severino New York Yankees
58 Adam Wainwright St. Louis Cardinals
59 Alex Wood San Francisco Giants
60 Kyle Hendricks Chicago Cubs
61 John Means Baltimore Orioles
62 Tarik Skubal Detroit Tigers
63 Patrick Sandoval Los Angeles Angels
64 Noah Syndergaard Los Angeles Angels
65 Lance McCullers Jr. Houston Astros
66 Steven Matz St. Louis Cardinals
67 Huascar Ynoa Atlanta Braves
68 Carlos Carrasco New York Mets
69 Cal Quantrill Cleveland Guardians
70 Triston McKenzie Cleveland Guardians
71 Yusei Kikuchi Toronto Blue Jays
72 Joe Ryan Minnesota Twins
73 Tanner Houck Boston Red Sox
74 Luis Patino Tampa Bay Rays
75 Jordan Montgomery New York Yankees
76 Jon Gray Texas Rangers
77 Zack Greinke Kansas City Royals
78 Alex Cobb San Francisco Giants
79 Jack Flaherty St. Louis Cardinals
80 Jameson Taillon New York Yankees
81 Josiah Gray Washington Nationals
82 Zach Plesac Cleveland Guardians
83 Stephen Strasburg Washington Nationals
84 Taijuan Walker New York Mets
85 Chris Paddack San Diego Padres
86 Bailey Ober Minnesota Twins
87 Aaron Ashby Milwaukee Brewers
88 Tony Gonsolin Los Angeles Dodgers
89 Andrew Heaney Los Angeles Dodgers
90 Elieser Hernandez Miami Marlins
91 Zach Eflin Philadelphia Phillies
92 Nick Pivetta Boston Red Sox
93 Cristian Javier Houston Astros
94 MacKenzie Gore San DIego Padres
95 Marco Gonzales Seattle Mariners
96 Kyle Gibson Philadelphia Phillies
97 Wade Miley Chicago Cubs
98 Trevor Bauer Los Angeles Dodgers
99 James Kaprielian Oakland Athletics
100 Brady Singer Kansas City Royals

