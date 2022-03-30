Fantasy baseball rankings 2022: top 40 Relief pitchers

Are you still punting saves in your fantasy baseball league? We all know such a strategy can pay off because of the high rate of closer turnover that takes place in most bullpens during a season. But entering your draft with that punt mindset can also be harmful. Just consider last year’s results: Highly ranked relievers such as Liam Hendriks, Josh Hader, Ryan Pressly and Raisel Iglesias all met or exceeded expectations. And, of course, there were some pleasant surprises — Mark Melancon, Jake McGee, Emmanuel Clase and Jordan Romano.
Conversely, some supposedly dependable closers — Aroldis Chapman, Edwin Diaz, Craig Kimbrel — didn’t quite live up to their price. And some preseason sleeper types — Rafael Montero, Alex Colome, Amir Garrett, James Karinchak — didn’t really pan out as expected.
The point is that pitfalls exist across the reliever landscape. While there will always be bullpen arms who come out of relative obscurity to provide incredible fantasy value, knowing which ones will actually do so is very difficult. As with all positions in fantasy baseball, don’t become married to a strategy before the draft begins. You have to be flexible. Yeah, you may have planned on punting saves, but if Hader or Hendriks falls past the fourth round, understand their value at that point and be ready to pounce.
Here are my top-40 relief pitcher rankings for 2022 fantasy baseball leagues.
2022 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 40 Relief pitchers
Top 40 relief pitchers
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Josh Hader
|Milwaukee Brewers
|2
|Liam Hendriks
|Chicago White Sox
|3
|Raisel Iglesias
|Los Angeles Angels
|4
|Ryan Pressly
|Houston Astros
|5
|Aroldis Chapman
|New York Yankees
|6
|Emmanuel Clase
|Cleveland Guardians
|7
|Edwin Diaz
|New York Mets
|8
|Jordan Romano
|Toronto Blue Jays
|9
|Blake Treinen
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|10
|Kenley Jansen
|Atlanta Braves
|11
|Giovanny Gallegos
|St. Louis Cardinals
|12
|Camilo Doval
|San Francisco Giants
|13
|Corey Knebel
|Philadelphia Phillies
|14
|Taylor Rogers
|Minnesota Twins
|15
|Craig Kimbrel
|Chicago White Sox
|16
|Matt Barnes
|Boston Red Sox
|17
|Mark Melancon
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|18
|Scott Barlow
|Kansas City Royals
|19
|Gregory Soto
|Detroit Tigers
|20
|Joe Barlow
|Texas Rangers
|21
|Lou Trivino
|Oakland Athletics
|22
|David Bednar
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|23
|Devin Williams
|Milwaukee Brewers
|24
|Dylan Floro
|Miami Marlins
|25
|Rowan Wick
|Chicago Cubs
|26
|Drew Steckenrider
|Seattle Mariners
|27
|Garrett Whitlock
|Boston Red Sox
|28
|Alex Colome
|Colorado Rockies
|29
|Jake McGee
|San Francisco Giants
|30
|Andrew Kittredge
|Tampa Bay Rays
|31
|Will Smith
|Atlanta Braves
|32
|Kyle Finnegan
|Washington Nationals
|33
|Tanner Rainey
|Washington Nationals
|34
|Paul Sewald
|Seattle Mariners
|35
|Josh Staumont
|Kansas City Royals
|36
|Ken Giles
|Seattle Mariners
|37
|Carlos Estevez
|Colorado Rockies
|38
|Pierce Johnson
|San Diego Padres
|39
|Art Warren
|Cincinnati Reds
|40
|Michael Fulmer
|Detroit Tigers