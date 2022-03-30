 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fantasy baseball rankings 2022: top 40 Relief pitchers

We go over the top relief pitchers in fantasy baseball for the 2022 MLB season.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
MLB: NLDS-Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Are you still punting saves in your fantasy baseball league? We all know such a strategy can pay off because of the high rate of closer turnover that takes place in most bullpens during a season. But entering your draft with that punt mindset can also be harmful. Just consider last year’s results: Highly ranked relievers such as Liam Hendriks, Josh Hader, Ryan Pressly and Raisel Iglesias all met or exceeded expectations. And, of course, there were some pleasant surprises — Mark Melancon, Jake McGee, Emmanuel Clase and Jordan Romano.

Conversely, some supposedly dependable closers — Aroldis Chapman, Edwin Diaz, Craig Kimbrel — didn’t quite live up to their price. And some preseason sleeper types — Rafael Montero, Alex Colome, Amir Garrett, James Karinchak — didn’t really pan out as expected.

The point is that pitfalls exist across the reliever landscape. While there will always be bullpen arms who come out of relative obscurity to provide incredible fantasy value, knowing which ones will actually do so is very difficult. As with all positions in fantasy baseball, don’t become married to a strategy before the draft begins. You have to be flexible. Yeah, you may have planned on punting saves, but if Hader or Hendriks falls past the fourth round, understand their value at that point and be ready to pounce.

Here are my top-40 relief pitcher rankings for 2022 fantasy baseball leagues.

2022 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 40 Relief pitchers

Top 40 relief pitchers

Rank Player Team
Rank Player Team
1 Josh Hader Milwaukee Brewers
2 Liam Hendriks Chicago White Sox
3 Raisel Iglesias Los Angeles Angels
4 Ryan Pressly Houston Astros
5 Aroldis Chapman New York Yankees
6 Emmanuel Clase Cleveland Guardians
7 Edwin Diaz New York Mets
8 Jordan Romano Toronto Blue Jays
9 Blake Treinen Los Angeles Dodgers
10 Kenley Jansen Atlanta Braves
11 Giovanny Gallegos St. Louis Cardinals
12 Camilo Doval San Francisco Giants
13 Corey Knebel Philadelphia Phillies
14 Taylor Rogers Minnesota Twins
15 Craig Kimbrel Chicago White Sox
16 Matt Barnes Boston Red Sox
17 Mark Melancon Arizona Diamondbacks
18 Scott Barlow Kansas City Royals
19 Gregory Soto Detroit Tigers
20 Joe Barlow Texas Rangers
21 Lou Trivino Oakland Athletics
22 David Bednar Pittsburgh Pirates
23 Devin Williams Milwaukee Brewers
24 Dylan Floro Miami Marlins
25 Rowan Wick Chicago Cubs
26 Drew Steckenrider Seattle Mariners
27 Garrett Whitlock Boston Red Sox
28 Alex Colome Colorado Rockies
29 Jake McGee San Francisco Giants
30 Andrew Kittredge Tampa Bay Rays
31 Will Smith Atlanta Braves
32 Kyle Finnegan Washington Nationals
33 Tanner Rainey Washington Nationals
34 Paul Sewald Seattle Mariners
35 Josh Staumont Kansas City Royals
36 Ken Giles Seattle Mariners
37 Carlos Estevez Colorado Rockies
38 Pierce Johnson San Diego Padres
39 Art Warren Cincinnati Reds
40 Michael Fulmer Detroit Tigers

More From DraftKings Nation