How to watch Survivor on Wednesday, March 30th

Survivor 42 is underway and episode 4 will air on Wednesday, March 30th. The fourth episode of this season airs on Wednesday, March 23rd at 8:00 p.m. ET. CBS broadcasts Survivor, and the show can be viewed online at Paramount+.

This is the 42nd season of Survivor and the 22nd year that Survivor has existed. Through three episodes, there has been backstabbing, plots, two council ceremonies, and a cast member that had to leave the show. Episode 3 could go down in Survivor lore as one of the wildest episodes ever.

The third episode of the season was titled “Go for the Gusto” and it seems like the castaways did just that. The Immunity challenge seemed simple enough on paper, but the strength of the waves was an unexpected challenge as the tribes tried to retrieve a ladder and sandbags from the bottom of the ocean floor. Jonathan from the Taku tribe but the team on his back and he had the challenge done with relative ease before the other two tribes even got their ladder out of the water.

For the first time EVER, a challenge had to be paused for the crew to intervene. The current was so overpowering for Vati and Ika that the game was paused as the crew retrieved the keys that unlocked the sandbags for the contestants and it resumed.

If episode 3 was any indication, episode 4 is going to be must-watch! Catch the fourth episode of the season titled “Vibe of the Tribe” on Wednesday, March 30th at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.