The NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Richmond, Virginia for the 2022 Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday, April 3rd. The Richmond Raceway will host the weekend’s events with the Cup Series practice and qualifying on Saturday, April 2nd followed by the race on Sunday. The Raceway is a .75 mile, asphalt circuit that will see drivers take 400 laps for a total of 300 miles. The green flag will drop on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET with the race airing on FOX.

Alex Bowman is the reigning winner from 2021 and ran the race in 3:06:57. The race usually lasts right at three hours. Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson are tied for the best odds to win the 2022 race with +900 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. are all tied with +1000 odds and round out the drivers with the top-five best odds to win the race. Bowman has a decent shot at repeating with +1800 odds.

All times below are ET.

Saturday, April 2

8:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series Practice — FS1

9:00 a.m. — Qualifying for ToyotaCare 250 — FS1

10:30 a.m. — Cup Series Practice — FS1, FOX.com/live

11:15 a.m. — Qualifying for Toyota Owners 400 — FS1, FOX.com/live

1:30 p.m. — Toyota Care 250 — FS1

Sunday, April 3

3:30 p.m. — Toyota Owners 400 — FOX, FOX.com/live