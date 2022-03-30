USA vs. Costa Rica live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying match via live online stream

The US Men’s National Team is just 90 minutes away from officially booking their spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They’ll go up against Costa Rica for the second and final time in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, just needing to get a win, a draw, or a loss by less than six goals to officially punch their ticket.

The match is set to kick off on Wednesday at 9:05 p.m. ET in San Jose, Costa Rica, and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network in the United States. If you won’t have access to broadcast television to watch, there will be livestream options available on Paramount+ and fuboTV.

USA vs. Costa Rica

Date: Wednesday, March 30

Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV

The USA is coming off a big 5-1 win over Panama on Sunday; a result that officially eliminated Panama from qualification as they now sit four points behind fourth-place Costa Rica. Christian Pulisic bagged a hat trick in Orlando, while Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira each added one to the tally as well.

The USA has won the last four meetings in a row against Costa Rica, most recently with a 2-1 victory at home in their previous WCQ meeting in October. The three wins previous to that came in friendly competitions, most notably a 4-0 shellacking back in June of last year. Sergino Dest bagged USA’s first goal in the last meeting, to equalize the match after Keysher Fuller found the back of the net in the first minute for Costa Rica. A 66th-minute own goal from Leonel Moreira sealed the deal for the Americans as they went on to a 2-1 win.

The USMNT is at least guaranteed a fourth-place finish in the octagonal table regardless of the result in Costa Rica, but a win, draw, or a loss by less than six goals will clinch a top three spot and an automatic berth into the World Cup finals in Qatar. The team who finishes fourth place will head to an inter-continental playoff against the Oceana winner in June to determine who will get one of the final spots in the tournament.