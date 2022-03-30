USA vs. Costa Rica game time: When World Cup qualifying match starts, what channel it airs on

The US Men’s National Team is just one match away from booking their spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They’ll face off against Costa Rica on Wednesday night in San Jose, and will clinch a spot in Qatar with a win, a draw, or a loss by less than six goals.

The match is set to kick off at 9:05 p.m. ET, with all four contests getting underway at the same time since it’s the final contest in CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, along with streaming options on Paramount+ and fuboTV.

USA vs. Costa Rica

Date: Wednesday, March 30

Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV

The USMNT is coming off a huge 5-1 win over Panama in Orlando on Sunday, thanks to a hat trick from young Chelsea star Christian Pulisic. Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira each added a goal of their own, with the result effectively putting World Cup qualification out of reach for Panama as they sit four points behind Costa Rica.

Los Ticos kept themselves in the running for qualification with a 2-1 win over El Salvador on Sunday, as they now sit in fourth place with 22 points. A win over the USA would only get them into at least third place if they beat the Americans by at least six goals, or if El Salvador can pull off a big multi-goal win over Mexico.

The Americans find themselves in a good spot, having already beat Costa Rica 2-1 in their previous qualifier back in October. They’ve also won the last four straight meetings over Los Ticos, including three friendly matches dating back to February of 2019. Costa Rica hasn’t topped USA since the last qualifying cycle, with a 2-0 qualifier win in September of 2017.

A qualification would see the USA return to the World Cup tournament for the first time since 2014, when they were eliminated by Belgium in the Round of 16 with a 2-1 final score.