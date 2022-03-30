Mexico vs. El Salvador live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying match via live online stream

The CONCACAF World Cup qualifying cycle comes to a close this week, as each team has just one match left to play. All four matches will get underway at 9:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, as only half of the teams are still in the hunt for qualification.

Mexico is one of those teams, and they’ll be facing off against El Salvador, who has already been eliminated from qualification. The contest won’t be shown on TV in the United States, but a livestream will be available to watch on Paramount+.

Mexico vs. El Salvador

Date: Wednesday, March 30

Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

Channel: Univision

Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN

Mexico, currently in third place, is looking for a positive result against El Salvador to finish in the top three. Those top three spots in the octagonal table will receive an automatic berth into the 2022 World Cup tournament in Qatar, while the fourth place team will head to an inter-continental playoff against the winner from Oceana. All Mexico needs is a win or a draw, and the odds are literally in their favor as DraftKings Sportsbook has them installed at -800 to win. El Salvador comes in at +1400.

El Tri is coming off a narrow 1-0 victory over Honduras on the road, thanks to a 70th-minute goal from Edson Alvarez. They’ll head back home to Estadio Azteca to host El Salvador in the final match, where they’ve only lost two World Cup qualifiers since it opened in 1966.

El Salvador has had a rough time through this final round of qualifiers, winning only two games while losing seven and drawing two. They sit in sixth place with 10 points, with their only wins coming against Honduras and Panama. They have only made it to the World Cup twice in their history, qualifying in 1970 and 1982. They were eliminated both times in the group stage, only scoring one goal as they lost all six matches through those two appearances.

Mexico is guaranteed at least a fourth-place finish regardless of results, but it’s extremely likely they’ll handle business against El Salvador and finish at least in third place.