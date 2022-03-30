 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mexico vs. El Salvador game time: When World Cup qualifying match starts, what channel it airs on

El Tri meets El Salvador in 2022 World Cup qualifying. We break down start time and TV details for the match broadcast.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Honduras v Mexico - Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Edson Álvarez and César Montes of Mexico celebrate after winning the match between Honduras and Mexico as part of the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano on March 27, 2022 in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
Mexico and El Salvador are set to face off in the final match of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying with one team in contention for the 2022 World Cup and the other hoping to play spoiler. Here’s how fans and bettors can catch Wednesday’s action.

Mexico vs. El Salvador

Date: Wednesday
Time: 9:05 p.m. ET
Channel: Univision
Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN

Mexico was able to grab a 1-0 win over Honduras in the last game to create some separation in the standings. El Tri are in third place currently due to goal differential, but could leapfrog USA based on what happens Wednesday. A draw officially sends this team to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

El Salvador has dropped off in CONCACAF play of late, losing three of the last five games. The team had an outside shot to make a move towards the World Cup but now the task is to play spoiler. Mexico’s inconsistent attack leaves El Salvador some chances on the counterattack, but this team has not been able to put the ball in the net. It’s hard to see El Salvador creating chaos in this match.

