Mexico vs. El Salvador game time: When World Cup qualifying match starts, what channel it airs on

Mexico and El Salvador are set to face off in the final match of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying with one team in contention for the 2022 World Cup and the other hoping to play spoiler. Here’s how fans and bettors can catch Wednesday’s action.

Mexico vs. El Salvador

Date: Wednesday

Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

Channel: Univision

Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN

Mexico was able to grab a 1-0 win over Honduras in the last game to create some separation in the standings. El Tri are in third place currently due to goal differential, but could leapfrog USA based on what happens Wednesday. A draw officially sends this team to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

El Salvador has dropped off in CONCACAF play of late, losing three of the last five games. The team had an outside shot to make a move towards the World Cup but now the task is to play spoiler. Mexico’s inconsistent attack leaves El Salvador some chances on the counterattack, but this team has not been able to put the ball in the net. It’s hard to see El Salvador creating chaos in this match.