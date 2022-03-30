Canada vs. Panama: Game time, live stream, TV channel for World Cup qualifying match

Canada faces Panama in its final CONCACAF World Cup qualifying match, even though the Canadians have technically already qualified for the November tournament. Panama has officially been eliminated from World Cup contention, so this will be purely for pride on both sides.

Canada v. Panama

Date: Monday, March 30

Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

Channel:

Livestream: Paramount+, fubo TV, Telemundo Deportes

With the 4-0 win over Jamaica, Canada is likely to finish at the top of the CONCACAF table. This is a big development for the team, which has not participated in a World Cup since 1986. This group has managed to play stifling defense while converting its offensive chances at a high rate. Canada could be one of the surprise teams in Qatar this year.

Panama ultimately couldn’t string together the results to stay alive in this qualification process. The team got off to a fantastic start but failed to register a win in its last three contests to ultimately drop out of contention.