CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings following March 30 matches

The World Cup qualifying process is coming to a close this week and CONCACAF wraps up Wednesday evening. The North American confederation has determined the four teams advancing to the next round of the process, but three of the four are competing to avoid an inter-confederation playoff.

Canada clinched an automatic berth in the World Cup, while the United States, Mexico, and Costa Rica are left competing for two automatic berths and the inter-confederation playoff spot. The US and Mexico have a three-point lead on Costa Rica and leads in the goal differential tiebreaker, which is the first tiebreaker. The US has a +13 GD, Mexico is +7, and Costa Rica is +3. If the US and Mexico get wins or draws, they secure an automatic berth. If either loses and Costa Rica wins by enough goals to make up the differential, it would move one of them down into the playoff spot.

All four matches have an impact on the qualifiers, and thus all four kick off at 9:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday. We’ll update with results as they come in this evening.

Score updates (all at 9:05 p.m. ET)

Costa Rica v. United States

Jamaica v. Honduras

Mexico v. El Salvador

Panama v. Canada

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings, through March 30