Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, March 30

We have a loaded 11-game slate in the Association on Wednesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

D’Angelo Russell over 6.5 assists (-105)

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be looking to bounce after their loss on Sunday night to the Boston Celtics when they take on the Toronto Raptors tonight. Russell has done a solid job this season for Minnesota, averaging 18 points, 7.1 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game.

The veteran point guard is averaging 7.2 assists per game on the road this season and 7.4 assists in his last 10 games. When Minnesota played Toronto in February, Russell only had eight points but dished out seven assists in 32 minutes played. The 26-year-old has gone over 6.5 assists in six out of his last 10 games and had three other games with at least six assists.

Cole Anthony over 20.5 points and assists (-115)

We are going to take a chance on a combo play in tonight’s Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards game. Magic point guard Cole Anthony will have the ball in his hands a lot and will have opportunities to not only score, but to get his teammates involved.

This season against the Wizards, Anthony is averaging 17.7 points and 6.3 assists per game (three games). In their last matchup on Jan. 12, he had 19 points and nine assists. Anthony has gone over 20.5 points and assists in six out of his last 10 games.

Dejounte Murray over 23.5 points (-105)

Our last player prop bet for tonight’s slate will be coming from the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs game. All-Star Dejounte Murray has been one of the best point guards in the West, let alone the entire NBA, so we’ll back him to have a strong game.

Murray is coming off a career outing against the Houston Rockets, where he had 33 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds. He fills the stat sheet on a nightly basis and someone that defenses must account for. Murray has scored more than 23.5 points in seven out of his last 10 games, but only averaging 18.5 points per game against the Grizz (two games).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.